Italian Cocktails Americano & Spritz

The Americano and Spritz are popular Italian Cocktails served all year long. Campari and Aperol are used in many Italian cocktails. Here’s some info and a video on how to make an Americano and a Spritz Italian cocktails.

What is Campari?

Campari is an alcoholic beverage made of infused plants, herbs and fruit. Bitter in taste and red in color. Alcohol content is 20%. A highly gaurded secret formula since 1860. The Caffè Camparino in the Galleria Vittorio Emanuele is considered one of Mian’s historical establishments.

Campari is served with ice and a splash of seltzer or is usually used as a base for cocktails such as the Americano, Negroni, Negroni Sbagliato or the Garibaldi.

How to make an Americano

Use a large tumbler

Start with Campari

Add Vermouth

Add ice

Add soda water

Stir

Drink

What’s Aperol?

Aperol is an alcoholic beverage made of infused plants and herbs and oranges. Slightly bitter in taste and dark orange in color. Created in 1919, this too has a highly guarded secret formula. Aperol contributed to the art nouveau movement by hiring avant-garde artists for their ad campaigns.

How to make a Spritz

Use a large cocktail glass

Start with Aperol

Add ice

Add prosecco

Add soda water

Stir

Drink

