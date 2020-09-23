Galleria Vittorio Emanuele – Milano Architecture

The Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II is at the heart of Milan and is a must see for all tourists visiting the capital of fashion. Not only is it one of the oldest glass covered galleries in Europe, but it is also a central meeting point and luxury shopping gallery. Inside you will find luxury boutiques such as the original Prada store, Gucci, Louis Vuitton, as well as luxury hotels like Galleria Vik Milano, specialty shops like Church’s English Shoes, Bernasconi Argenteria, and Borsalino .

You will also find the Park Hyatt Milan under the sun kissed arches of the gallery.

Architect: Giuseppe Mengoni

Date: 1861 designed, built 1865 to 1877

Building Type: shopping center

Construction System: masonry buildings with iron & glass roof

The Architecture

A walk through Milan’s historical center will take you past some of the most famous architectural structures of Europe. For example, starting from the city center, Piazza del Duomo, which is in itself an architectural wonder, you will be in walking distance from the Galleria Vittorio Emanuele, Teatro dell Scala opera house, San Lorenzo Maggiore, and the Torre Velasca.

Galeria Vittorio Emanuele is one of the most beautiful covered galleries in Europe. Began in 1865, it was the first of it’s kind to make use of an iron and glass structure.

Galleria Vittorio Emanuele was built not only to connect the squares of La Scala and Il Duomo, but to represent the union of church and state which came about after the nationalist revolution of 1848.

The Architect

Giuseppe Mengoni (November 23, 1829) was an Italian architect famous for designing the Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II. He also designed the Palazzo di Residenza of the Bologna Savings Bank.

Tragedy struck the gallery just days before the opening. On December 30, 1877, Giuseppe Mengoni, the architect, fell to his death from the heights of the glass dome while scrutinizing decorative details two days before King Vittorio Emanuele led the inauguration ceremony.

Spin on the bull

Under the central dome, there are four mosaics portraying the coat of arms of the three capitals of the Kingdom of Italy Turin, Florence and Rome, as well as Milan’s coat of arms. Legend says that if a person spins around three times with a heel on the testicles of the bull from Turin coat of arms this will bring good luck.

Visit the roof top

You can walk on the rooftops, 250 meters above Piazza Duomo of Milan. The Highline Milano, opened in 2015, offers a panoramic view of the city. You can see everything from the rooftop of the Duomo, to the modern skyline of skyscrapers to the rooftops and terraces of downtown Milan.

