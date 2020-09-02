7 Chic Souvenirs to Shop for in Milan

Yes, of course you can find the typical souvenirs of Milan like a poster of The Last Super, a Duomo snow globe or a fridge magnet with the golden Madonna, but this is a city of elegance that deserves to be remembered with style. Milan is famous for being the city of fashion, Milanese style and the hub of Italian design, so one must go home with a dignified and proper memento.

Here, we have chosen seven items that say “MILANO”, all of which can be found at the flagship stores or more conveniently located at Scalo Milano Outlet & More at the Locate di Triulzi station easily reached by the S13 from Garibaldi or Piazza della Repubblica metro.

Juicy Salif by Alessi

Bring home a souvenir of Italian design by Alessi

Designed by acclaimed designer Philippe Starck, the Juicy Salif citrus squeezer by Alessi is both functional and ornamental. Made of stainless steel and just 29 cm tall, it is the perfect souvenir to bring home from Milan, the city of design.

Starck was originally commissioned by Alessi to design a tray, but instead he submitted an idea inspired by a squid. He was at the Amalfi Coast eating a plate of calamari and found that squeezing the lemon was messy and clumsy, so he started scribbling ideas on a napkin. He presented the stained, crumpled napkin to Alberto Alessi. Today, the Juicy Salif is considered a piece of Italian modern design and has a place in the Museum of Modern Art in New York. The original napkin is displayed at the Alessi Museum here in Italy. Some critics say it is only a piece of form, not function, but that does not take away from its beauty and uniqueness.

Golf Gloves by Ferrari

Ferrari gloves are the perfect gift for Golf enthusiasts

You will not be able to put a Ferrari in your suitcase, but you can go home with original branded accessories. The Ferrari Store has jackets, t-shirts and keychains but if you are looking for a unique gift, the genuine Cabretta leather golf glove with the unmistakable Ferrari horse emblem will please any golfer. Softly molded and made with a quiet velcro tab closure, they will drive your swing on the green as smoothly and stylishly as a 250 GT Coupé.

For the fashionista, a Ferrari leather jacket, sunglasses and carrycase are the perfect ensemble for traveling back home.

Memorabilia and collectibles can also be found at the store. Each Ferrari store in Italy has a unique piece of Ferrari history on display and some selected pieces are even for sale.

Italian Charms by Dodo

Say “I love you” with a Dodo charm bracelet

Dodo is a young fashionable, wearable brand by Italian jewelry designer Pomellato. Each charm is made with one gram of gold. The first charm was inspired by the Dodo bird, then other designs followed inspired by animals and nature; a penguin, a camel, an octopus, a crab, the moon, stars, a four-leafed clover and many more. Each pendant, letter and symbol carries a very special meaning, expressing a feeling of love, luck, friendship and freedom. A starfish means ‘handle with care’, with a penguin you are saying ‘crazy in love’, the mouse signifies ‘small but mighty’ and an octopus reveals vulnerability by saying ‘I need more cuddles’. With each bracelet or necklace, you can compose and combine the charms as you like creating your own special message.

Dodo is a company committed to reducing its environmental impact and assuring the legal procurement of raw materials with a certification from the Responsible Jewelry Council.

Moka Express by Bialetti

Moka Express by Bialetti, an excellent souvenir for coffee lovers

Wouldn’t you like to be at home and wake up to the aroma of Italian espresso every morning? The Moka Express by Bialetti is a household item found in every Italian home.

Its distinctive design has changed very little since the first ones produced in 1933 by Italian engineer Alfonso Bialetti. Today, over 105 million have been manufactured and it has earned a place at design museums such as the Triennale Design Museum in Milan and the MoMA, New York.

Newer models are colorful, and some have sleeker designs and are even electric, but nothing beats the classic Bialetti Moka Express made in Aluminum with the octagonal base.

Sports Eyewear by Alba Optics

Delta Sequoia by Alba Optics available at Prima

You’ve seen them on the cyslist of the Giro d’Italia but did you know they were made in Italy? Alba Optics began producing sports performance eyewear in the 1980s and now has retailers on every continent. The company has been featured in cycling magazines, news editorials and fashion shoots.

These ultra-lightweight sports lenses are made of protective polycarbonate lenses with a light spectrum close to infrared, allowing optimised focus. There are also styles which can incorporate prescription lenses for ideal focus and attention.

Alba means ‘dawn’ and represents a new day and a new challenge for every athlete. Sports eyewear by Alba Optics make excellent gifts as they are unisex and are made in a variety of shades and frame designs.

Clutch Purse by Cavalli Class

Snake print clutch purse by Cavalli Class

Every woman needs a piece of glamour in her wardrobe. She may not use it every day, but when the occasion arises, she will be ready.

A clutch purse with shoulder strap by Cavalli Class, the high-end ready to wear line of Roberto Cavalli is a great shopping souvenir from the city of fashion.

Cavalli Class has an extraordinary collection of stylish clutch bags and purses with their signature serpent emblem and patterns and is best known as a brand of apparel and accessories defined by sophisticated silhouettes for versatile daily elegance.

Roberto Cavalli has been associated with luxury and style since the early 1970s. His debut was first in Paris, but he quickly gained worldwide recognition and returned to his native city, Florence and later opened boutiques in Milan and other international destinations.

Mini Table Lamp by Kartell

Battery by Kartell

The mini table lamp by Kartell is a familiar object. We’ve all noticed them as center pieces in elegant restaurants, as ambience lighting in dimly lit cocktail bars and as bedside tables in posh hotels.

Kartell is best known for its innovative use of polycarbonate for everyday objects and furnishings. Kartell is a made in Italy brand based in Milan, originally founded by Giulio Castelli in 1949. In the early 1990s the company was transformed into a leading Italian design house led by Castelli’s son-in-law Claudio Luti who had a background working in fashion with Versace.

The actual name for the lamp is Battery because it is 100% rechargeable for up to eight hours. It’s easy to move from room to room or to use for outdoor lighting during warm evening get-togethers. A great souvenir from Milan, as it is only 26 cm tall and will take up just a little corner of your luggage.

Where to Buy

All items mentioned above can be found at Scalo Milano Outlet & More. Getting to Scalo Milano Outlet is easy; there’s a free shuttle bus from P.zza della Repubblica (in front of the newsstand) or from Porta Romana (in front of Corso Lodi, 2) which take about 20 minutes, or take the S13 train which stops in front of the outlet at the Locate di Triulzi station, or going by car, a 15-20 minute drive from the center of Milan. There is ample parking and a recharging station for electric cars.

Article by Celia Abernethy, Milanostyle.com

All images courtesy Scalo Milano Outlet & More

For more info: scalomilano.it/en

