Serving as a wardrobe staple for both men and women, leather jackets are one of the outerwear that can instantly elevate and refine your look. As soon as the first chilly wind hits, our leather jackets are ready to come out of the wardrobe and slay our outfits stylishly. Along with being the perfect choice of outerwear for winters, leather jackets are exceptional when it comes to transitional weather. In the era of comfort, everybody is looking for functionality, versatility, and stylishness all packed in a single garment, and that’s what a leather jacket provides.

However, keeping warm and comfortable isn’t the only intent of these jackets, styling them just right is also important. In this article, we will be providing you with a couple of foolproof outfit ideas that seamlessly incorporate leather jackets. According to your preference, you can make the women’s leather jacket the highlight of your outfit, or you can blend the outfit together with neutral colors.

Leather Jacket Outfit Ideas

Photo by Cottonbro Studio on Pexels.com

It’s an undeniable fact that females enjoy a variety of leather jackets that provide different outfits. Apart from the standard leather jacket, there are a plethora of different styles, cuts, and designs available to suit everyone. There are even jackets with embellishments, chains, and pins that give off a powerful and dominant aura.

Whether you want an oversized leather jacket or a cropped one, a bold colored jacket or a neutral toned one, you will be able to find it with ease. Below are some of the outfit ideas that you can incorporate into your routine very easily.

Outfit #01: Casual yet Stylish

depositphotos.com

If you’re an avid wearer of leather jackets you would’ve probably seen this coming. Leather jackets are most often worn as casual attire because of their simplicity. Put together an outfit that is equal parts sophistication and glamour with a subtle hint of your personality.

In order to nail this outfit, a leather bomber jacket for women is your cheat code. Bomber jackets are one of the most comfortable jackets and will elevate your look. Try pairing your denim shorts with a black halter top and combat boots. The key point to note here is to opt for an oversized bomber jacket for a fashion forward outfit.

You can also trade the denim shorts with denim jeans and the halter top with a simple tank top for a more laid back appearance. Dress up your outfit by sliding on a pair of heels for a more fancy look. Going casual does not mean that you aren’t allowed to look elegant and sophisticated. These outfits are best for days when you feel like putting no effort into your outfit yet still want to appear stylish.

Outfit #02: Black Leather Jackets

depositphotos.com

The color black is one of the most prominent colors in the fashion industry and is preferred over other colors because of its simplicity and versatility. You can nail your outfit with the perfect black leather jacket.

Try pairing a black biker jacket with black wide leg pants and a silk top. Slide on strappy heels for a fancy outfit and add in delicate pieces of jewelry.

You can even pair the jacket with a silk midi skirt and a tube top for a date night outfit. Finish off the look with a pair of gorgeous stilettos, and you are ready to woo your date.

Outfit #03: Over Skirts

depositphotos.com

A lot of females often tend to detach themselves from wearing a leather jacket over a skirt in fear of their outfit not looking good. Believe us when we say that with the right styling everyone can rock this attire.

Skirts have been a wardrobe staple for women for the longest time and rightfully so as they deliver impeccable versatility and elegance. You could literally pair anything from your closet with a skirt and you’d have an outfit for days.

For a fall ensemble, try pairing a long vibrant colored skirt and a neutral toned crossover top with a bomber jacket as bright colors work flawlessly with subtle neutral shades. If you’re not a fan of long skirts, you can always switch it up with a mini tennis skirt. Try pairing a mini skirt and cropped fitted top with a brown bomber for autumn or winter. Finish off the look with suede boots.

Outfit #04: Opt for Colored Leather Jackets

depositphotos.com

Oftentimes, neutral toned leather jackets are preferred over colored jackets due to the fact that people tend to stay in their comfort zone. Although that isn’t exactly a bad thing, but trust us when we say that you’re missing out on the good stuff by ignoring bright hued leather jackets

Go unconventional by choosing bold and bright hues. Try pairing a red biker jacket with a white jumpsuit for a sleek and bold look. Slide on a pair of white heels for added effect. This look puts the entirety of the highlight on the show stopper red jacket.

If you want to step out of your comfort zone yet still want to blend in, go for a cool toned blue leather jacket. Pair a blue leather jacket with a simple white polo shirt and a pair of straight cropped jeans. Finish off the look with a pair of sneakers. This look will go well with beginners who are just venturing out of their comfort zone, not wanting to stand out too much.

Outfit #05: Over Dresses

pexels.com

In order to achieve a feminine and chic look with a leather jacket, simply wear it over a dress. This is another combination that females tend to avoid. A common misconception regarding this outfit is that it doesn’t look flattering. We beg to differ because, with the right confidence, anyone can nail any outfit.

Try pairing a floral printed mini dress with a suede jacket for a refreshing and spring vibe. Slide on a pair of suede ankle boots for added effect. Remember to opt for similarly hued ankle boots and jacket so that your printed dress stays in the forefront.

You can also swap the mini dress with a long dress. A simple bodycon dress paired with a biker jacket can instantly up your outfit game and the best part? It can be styled in seconds. Finish off the look with black Chelsea boots and cat eye glasses to look like a chic queen.

To Conclude

This was our take on some of the fashion forward female leather jacket outfit ideas. Apart from being the epitome of comfort, leather jackets provide an array of different outfits every time they’re styled. Just like there are unlimited styles and designs of leather jackets, there are also unlimited outfits that you can combine. Always try to style different outfits with different clothing items in your closet and find out which one suits you best. Get help from our styling guide so that you can create inspiring looks.

