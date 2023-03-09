Essentials for Creating Capsule Wardrobe

There are many reasons why you might want to create a capsule wardrobe. It’s a way to save money by only buying what you need or can help you save time getting ready in the morning. For others, it’s a sure-fire way to always be chic when traveling. Whatever the reason, creating a capsule wardrobe can be a great way to simplify your life and your style.

With a capsule wardrobe, less is definitely more. But that doesn’t mean your style has to suffer. By carefully editing your closet and investing in quality pieces, you can create a chic capsule wardrobe that will make getting dressed each day easier than ever.





What is a Capsule Wardrobe?

A capsule wardrobe is typically defined as a small collection of timeless, versatile, and high-quality clothing items that can be mixed and matched to create a variety of outfits for different occasions. The idea is to have a wardrobe that is streamlined and curated to fit your personal style and lifestyle needs, without the clutter of unnecessary pieces.

Investing in quality pieces that will stand the test of time, rather than buying into fleeting trends or fast fashion will give you an elegant look and little by little define your own personal style.

If you want to create an essential capsule wardrobe, which looks stylish, modern and relevant, then choose those styles that are relevant now. If it is stylish, it will last for more than one season and many years.

How to Create a Capsule Wardrobe

Get started by cleaning out your closet. Use the Marie Kondo way; “If it gives you joy, keep it” or simply ask yourself “Have I used this in the past year?” When shopping for new items, be sure they can mix and match and don’t be shy about investing in quality garments.

Here are some key items you need to build a capsule wardrobe.

Key Elements of a Capsule Wardrobe

Jacket / Blazer

A jacket is a fundamental piece of any modern capsule wardrobe. More ideally, a blazer. It shouldn’t be too short or too long but should fit your body type. A long, loose blazer looks great on any body type. Buttons should be understated since the garment is typically worn open. Another option is to wear a leather belt over the blazer to make it more of a closed garment. Replace frumpy cardigans for a blazer and always look smart and elegant.

Biker Jacket

Having a leather biker jacket is a must-have for any capsule wardrobe. The unique personality of the leather jacket is emphasized by the use of clean, sharp lines throughout. So, go for a design that features a double-triangle collar (English collar). Both a stand-up and a round collar on a leather jacket will make you look older than you are. Invest in the most basic leather jacket possible if you have high expectations for it (better – without it).

Sweater

The sweater is an essential part of any modern capsule wardrobe. A loose-fitting sweater or one with a straight cut is ideal for women with a trim figure. It’s important to think about the sweater’s texture in addition to how it fits the body. Unlike thicker fabrics, such as coarse knitting, thin textures do not increase volume. Sweaters that are too tight are frowned upon because they are considered unattractive in the present day. Even better if it’s knitted from luxurious cashmere!

Dresses

Despite popular belief, sheath dresses are not the only option for a simple, contemporary wardrobe. Basic pieces of clothing should always fit well and never draw attention to any imperfections. The sheath dress style is not flattering on all body types. AnA-frame might be more your style or a Tunic. Choose a dress style that makes you feel most confident and comfortable. The capsule wardrobe dress needs to be a dress that you wear for any occasion. It transforms well from day to night or casual to formal.

And guess what – it doesn’t have to be black! Unless it is a strictly formal event, colors and patterns are suitable for all occasions.

Trousers

The most essential pair of pants or trousers is the one that fits you like a glove, so prioritize comfort when shopping for them. Skinny pants or faux leather leggings are an affordable way to show off your slim, attractive legs. Pants with a normal waistline and a straight leg are classic and fit all body types. Wide-legged trousers are comfy and elegant.

Blouses

Blouses resemble men’s shirts more than ever. It is not see-through and is rather baggy and roomy. The barest essentials of a wardrobe: cotton for everyday wear and silk for special occasions. A denim shirt should d also be in the mix and can replace a light cardigan in Spring.

Tops

Multiple tops are essential for any modern capsule wardrobe. By changing your top you change an outfit and mood. When choosing a top vs. a t-shirt, always choose a top. T-shirts are not always appropriate, and with a top, you can confidently take off your jacket and still be elegant.

Sexy doesn’t always mean low-cut. Add form and shape with different necklines. Boat neck, scoop neck or asymmetrical necklines will give your outfit personality and movement.

Accesories

Unlike trousers or tops, accessories do not have to be functional. They add to your look and allure. A capsule wardrobe has a few essential accessories: a good bag, a statement necklace and shoes. A well-chosen accessory can elevate or completely change a look. It can convey seriousness, informality, or playfulness, depending on your mood. Personal style is the sum of many small choices.

Creating a capsule wardrobe is easy and an excellent way to streamline your closet and save time when getting dressed. To start building your capsule wardrobe, begin by assessing your current clothing. Donate or sell any items that don’t bring you joy or that you don’t wear regularly.

Next, invest in some key basics like the items mentioned above. These pieces will form the foundation of your capsule wardrobe and can be styled in endless ways. By curating a capsule wardrobe of stylish yet practical pieces, getting dressed will be effortless – and you’ll always look chic!

Article by Celia Abernethy, MilanoStyle.com

Main image: Photo by AndreaA / Depositphotos.