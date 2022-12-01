Do We Really Need Accessories to Make a Look?

ℹ This site contains ads and affiliate links. [+]

Finding the right fashion accessories to complement our looks can be a real challenge. The good news is that you don’t necessarily need accessories to make a great look. In fact, sometimes less is more. But if you do want to add a little something extra to your outfit, here are some tips on how to choose the right accessories.

Why we need fashion accessories

Why do we need accessories? the right accessory can make or break an outfit. It can communicate your mood; formally, casual or whimsical. With the help of certain little items, you form your own style.

Some people think accessories are a waste of money; others are simply afraid to pick the wrong thing. Others, on the other hand, go too far and, often, over the top.

Maya Sapana 100% Cashmere from Himalaya – Prestige Woven Wrap Shawl Extra Large Scarf Stole for women – BUY ON AMAZON

You can easily create or transform a look into a specific style. For example, a pyramid belt will bring you closer to the glam rock, and a small hat with a veil will add a feminine retro vibe.

When in a rush, with the help of accessories, you can quickly transform office attire into casual chic, ready for a night out with friends. To do this, for example, just unbutton a couple of buttons on your shirt, tie a bright scarf around your neck and wear stylish pair of earrings.

Accessories can act draw attention to your best features. For example, a statement necklace will draw the eye upward toward your face, highlighting your gorgeous eyes and hair.

Bright, bold details, such as a bag, a hat or a scarf, can instantly bring an outfit to another level making everyday blue jeans and a T-shirt to something new and stylish.

Aquamarine Triangular Gem Earrings with

24 k Gold Plated Jewel Bezel Drop Earrings – BUY ON ETSY

Types of accessories

So, among the huge variety, the following types are most often distinguished:

Hats: caps, hats, berets, scarves, caps.

Scarves, shawls, shawls, boas.

Glasses: sunglasses and with clear lenses (for vision correction or image).

Decorations. For the ears: earrings and ear cuffs. For the neck: necklaces, pendants, beads, chokers, chains. For hands: rings, bracelets, watches.

Belts; functional and decorative.

Bags: shopper, cross-body, clutch, postman, suitcase, backpack.

How to choose accessories

We have already decided that accessories are necessary and important, but how to choose them?

Pay attention to the size and proportions in general. It is advisable for miniature and short girls to avoid too massive and bulky details, for example, a shopper bag or a necklace that covers the entire neckline. For them, a thin chain pendant and a laconic cross-body are better suited.

In turn, young ladies with curvaceous shapes should not choose small accessories, for example, the same clutch or choker. Otherwise, such details will only visually make you larger and will not play in your favor. It is better to give preference to fairly large, moderately noticeable decorations, etc.

Decide what you need to emphasize and highlight? If you need to focus on a thin waist, then choose a belt. If you want to draw attention to manicure and hands in general, give preference to rings and bracelets. If, for example, you have scratches on your hands from a pet, you certainly should not wear jewelry that draws attention to this area.

In order not to overdo it with accents on the face, remember that you can combine no more than two accessories. For example, earrings and a chain, earrings and a hat, a hat and a chain, but not altogether, otherwise you will overload the image.

Color. Please note that in sets where there is already a lot of color, prints, embroidery and patterns, laconic accessories of calm tones look most harmonious. But in a monochrome image, you can safely add any bright note, for example, in the form of a red handbag.

Styling. Pick up earrings, necklaces, hats, etc. in accordance with the general direction of the image. What does it mean? If you have made a set in the ethno style, then you do not need to wear a sports watch or earrings with Swarovski stones, but a wide-brimmed soft hat, many bracelets and pendants will fit perfectly and will not disturb the harmony of the outfit.

Dolce & Gabbana DG 2220 02/81 Gold Black

Metal Square Sunglasses Brown Gradient Polarized Lens – BUY ON AMAZON

Be especially careful when choosing sunglasses. They should look like one with you and the image and not stand out in the foreground. If you want to buy glasses in dark tones, then make sure that something is sure to match them, be it the colour of your hair, belt, T-shirt, bag or shoes. It is not recommended to wear black glasses for owners of a rather wide face. They will only emphasize this, light and powdery shades or metal frames are ideal for such girls.

And finally, I would like to give you one small piece of advice that will help speed up and facilitate the choice of this or that accessory when drawing up an image – make sure that they are all in sight. For example, rings and watches were in appropriate boxes and caskets and not thrown in a bunch of boxes, belts were hung on a hanger or hooks, scarves were neatly folded and stacked on top of each other. This approach will not only keep order in your closet, on the dressing table or in the dressing room but will also help you immediately evaluate all the available goods and quickly choose the necessary accessory.

Best Places to Buy Accessories Online

For fashion inspiration and the best of the best..go to Farfetch. The site offers designer brands such as Balenciaga, Dolce & Gabbana, Saint Laurent, Gucci, Prada, Valentino, and Versace. Farfetched also has an excellent selection of pre-owned fashion items.

Revolve is great for clothing and accessories. You can find big brands like Amanda Uprichard, Camila Coelho, and Norma Kamali.

MEC Shopping has top-quality accessories by Italian brands like Coveri Collection, Renato Balestra, Rocco Barocco as well s international brands such as Levis, Adidas, Tommy Hilfiger and more.

Amazon

The online mega store has some really good finds. You just have to know where to look.

Find designer brands on Amazon:



Balenciaga

Dolce & Gabbana

Gucci

Prada

Etsy

Etsy is known as the makers market featuring small independent designers and crafters.

Try these stores on Etsy:

MilanoStyleVintage – Vintage style inspired jewelry from Italy.

MarcellaNYC – Minimalism with an Edge. Design that Matters.

Valdenize – Clothing and accessories for formalwear.

Need help finding something? Contact MilanoStyle