FAS Pendezza & Diemmebi: Design & Applied Arts

The FUORISALONE 2019 marks the beginning of the collaboration of FAS Pendezza and DIEMMEBI with the Higher School of Applied Art of the Castello Sforzesco in Milan. Image: Urbantime by Diemmebi – Passepartout
Sunday, April 14th 2019 at 6.00 pm a great party which is also an opportunity to present your news.
Let’s play! Let’s play! In via Alex Visconti 18 Milan FAS Pendezza and Diemmebi participate in the Fuori Salone of Milan Design Week 2019 with a playful project, with an aggregative and social aspect, at the Super – High School of Applied Arts of Castello Sforzesco in the Via Alex Visconti headquarters in Milan.
Let’s play! Together a football challenge open to the city. One of the moments to celebrate the renovation of the second floor of the building, where for the occasion the many projects of the School will be presented: vegetable garden, interior design at the time of Facebook; the Botanical Garden of Via Visconti, social gardening within the walls of the new headquarters; the Wunderkammer of the Applied Arts, with the archiving and restoration of the historical heritage of the School; the Applied Arts Workshops, 2.0 workshops that combine scholarships with on-the-job training, and many other innovations.
The outdoor furniture by Urbantime by Diemmebi and the Fido 5-a -side football tables by FAS Pendezza become protagonists during the Fuorisalone in the headquarters of the School in Gallarate – not far from Rho – where a special concept will be set up. Comfortably seated on Urbantime by Diemmebi chairs and benches, the Salone del Mobile audience will be able to follow the tournament, among experienced players or daring beginners, with the new Fidocaratteretto from the extreme simplicity of the lines (in wood and metal), available in three colors (white , black and red).
The collections presented bear the signature of Basaglia + Rota Nodari .
FAS Pendezza – Fido
The School in Via Giuseppe Giusti (a few steps away from Piazza Castello) has since January 2019 new detachment in the Gallaratese suburb to become a place of new hybridizations and experiments for the neighborhood. The two companies thus begin a journey in support of the Higher School of Applied Arts with a longer-term project. Not only at the end of the event will the products be donated, becoming an integral part of the school furnishings that will be completely renovated in the coming years, but according to future needs, more will be added.
A suburban redevelopment project wanted by the Municipality of Milan.
The Castello Sforzesco Applied Arts High School is a mixture of high craftsmanship and digital techniques. A true “humanistic school of arts and crafts”, organized around ateliers and disciplines, keeping the man always at the center. It is one of the historic city schools, established by the will of the Municipality, the Chamber of Commerce and the Ministry of Agricultural Policies in 1882. Presently, Cristina Tajani is chaired by the Councilor for Labor Policies, Productive Activities, Trade and Human Resources and is directed by Stefano Mirti. It is a technical school where timeless visual languages are taught and learned: fresco, mosaic, stained glass, painting, engraving, tapestry, illustration, comics, graphics, digital tools, game design and social media.
The project is the concrete demonstration of the social commitment of Diemmebi and FAS Pendezza. For both companies the school is perceived as a community of people, who find themselves studying and working together.
www.scuolaarteapplicata.it , via Giusti 42 and via Alex Visconti 18 in Milan