FAS Pendezza & Diemmebi: Design & Applied Arts

The FUORISALONE 2019 marks the beginning of the collaboration of FAS Pendezza and DIEMMEBI with the Higher School of Applied Art of the Castello Sforzesco in Milan. Image: Urbantime by Diemmebi – Passepartout

Sunday, April 14th 2019 at 6.00 pm a great party which is also an opportunity to present your news.

Let’s play! Let’s play! In via Alex Visconti 18 Milan FAS Pendezza and Diemmebi participate in the Fuori Salone of Milan Design Week 2019 with a playful project, with an aggregative and social aspect, at the Super – High School of Applied Arts of Castello Sforzesco in the Via Alex Visconti headquarters in Milan.

Let’s play! Together a football challenge open to the city. One of the moments to celebrate the renovation of the second floor of the building, where for the occasion the many projects of the School will be presented: vegetable garden, interior design at the time of Facebook; the Botanical Garden of Via Visconti, social gardening within the walls of the new headquarters; the Wunderkammer of the Applied Arts, with the archiving and restoration of the historical heritage of the School; the Applied Arts Workshops, 2.0 workshops that combine scholarships with on-the-job training, and many other innovations.