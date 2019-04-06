Quadro Design, kitchen and bathroom faucets

Milan design week 2019 Salone dei Mobile – Quadro Design, presents collections of kitchen and bathroom faucets in three out of the ordinary concepts!

  • 9 –  18 April Elle Decor at work. The evolution of the workspace . Exhibition installation at Palazzo Bovara, Corso Venezia 51. 
    Hours: 8 April from 15.00 to 20.00, from 9 to 18 April from 10.00 to 20.00 and 12 April from 10.00 to 17.00 .
  • 9 – 14 April PalermoUno is renewed, via Palermo 1. 
    Schedules: from 10.00 to 20.00.
  • 10 – 14 April Les Arcanistes, The future is a  new written project by Studiopepe in which Minimal48 participates as a design partner, via Garofalo 24. 
    Hours: 9 and 14 April from 11.00 to 18.00, 10-13 April from 11.00 to 20:00.

