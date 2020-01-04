Carnevale in Milan (Carnival, Mardi Gras)

Next Carnevale in Milan:
23 February 2020
Up-coming
14 February 2021
27 February 2022
19 February 2023
Carnival in Milan
This year Carnevale di Milano will be celebrated 23 Feb 2020.
Carnival in Milan follows the Ambrosian rite and is celebrated one week after Carnival in Venice which follows the Roman rite. (Venice Carnevale festival, celebrated one week before)
Parades & Events
In various locations throughout the city, there are events and activities for all, including families and children. Piazza Duomo and the surrounding areas are the main locations for festivities. Street performers, clowns parades and concerts all day and evening long.
The main parade with costumes, jugglers, pantomimes and floats will start from I Giardini Publici, Palestro, Piazza San Babila, Corso Europa, Piazza Fontana ending in Piazza Cesare Beccaria (near Piazza Duomo)
See all parties on Milanoindiscoteca.it
Traditional masks
Menghino and his wife La Cecca, characters invented by burlesque comedy play-write Carlo Maria Maggi. Meneghino was the term used for sixteenth-century Milanese butlers who accompanied noblemen and women in their carriages. They became symbols of the honest, hard-working, joyful Milanese.
What is Carnival?
It’s the last day of celebrations before the forty-day period of Lent (a period of penitence and fasting) before Easter. Carne means meat, vale means farewell, goodbye in Latin, hence Carnevale means farewell to meat before 40 days of Lent. Carnevale was the last day to eat meat and other rich delicacies before abstaining for Lent. Wearing masks and costumes was a way to hide one’s identity, social class, and inhibitions on this day of frolicking festivities.
What to eat
Chiacchiere – a light pastry fried and sprinkled with powdered sugar. You can find them in any and every bakery or pastry shop at Carnival time.
