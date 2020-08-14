August 2020 Newsletter

In case you missed it, here is the August Newsletter

AUGUST 2020

Are you still in the office?I am sure I will get back many “out of the office” replies from this mailing, but as promised I want to keep you informed and share my discoveries of the Milan & Lake Como areas.

If you are not out of the office yet, I hope you can take a break soon!



Wishing you all the best, Celia

Travel

Dolomite Wine Country

Discover the northern treasures of Trentino Alto Adige.READ MORE

Best of Milan

24 Hours in Milan Short on time? I have mapped out an itinerary to see the best of Milan in 1 day. READ MORE

Style

Coralla Maiuri Ceramics A stylish collection of fun, colorful decorative vases. READ MORE

Lake Como

Driving – Lake Como

The scenic roads of Lake Como run along the shore but can be curvy and tight. Cross on a car-ferry too! READ MORE

Tour Review

E-Bike Food Tour of Bellagio

Bikes and bites all in one day! Cycle with a pro and try local delicacies. READ MORE

Safe travels,

Celia A.

