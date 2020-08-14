5 Unique Ideas for a Romantic Trip to Italy

The beautiful country of Italy is the perfect destination for lovers. The food, the language, the countryside and the cities of Italy all have something to offer the romantic inside all of us. Wherever you go in Italy, you will be greeted with some of the best food and hospitality in the world, often in some of its most stunning settings. Here we have put together our list of some of the most romantic Italian destinations, outside of Milan, to give you some ideas if you are thinking of planning a romantic trip away.

Visit Venice for the Most Romantic Break Possible!

Venice

The city of Venice is one of Europe’s most romantic cities. Its network of canals provides plenty of opportunities for a romantic boat ride through the amazing architecture. Boats are one of the best ways to get around most of the city. Cruises are a popular way to visit this part of the Italian coastline, but you’ll want to make sure you are covered for any eventualities. You can get excellent single-trip insurance via the likes of Staysure travel insurance. Insurance providers like Staysure offer many different types of insurance add-ons that you can use to build your own insurance package. You can even add extra gadget and golf equipment cover to your travel insurance!

Spend a Few Days Driving Through Tuscany

Tuscany landscape

Tuscany has some of the most beautiful and idyllic countryside in all of continental Europe, and taking a driving trip through its intricate towns and villages is a great way to explore everything the area has to offer.

There are plenty of car hire options in the area, including services like Turo where local people let you rent their personal vehicles for less. Think of Turo as like AirBnB, but for car hire. You can rent some interesting and well-maintained vehicles for a lot less than many car hire companies charge, and spend the savings on luxury accommodation!

Soak Up a Romantic Sunset Together on the Amalfi Coast

The Amalfi Coast gives you everything romantic lovers need from a beachside holiday. The scenery is a feast for the eyes, and the local seafood provides exquisite meals in a number of simply stunning locations.

The coast consists of a network of fishing villages, strung together by picturesque coastal roads. A boat trip is the best way to enjoy everything the area has to offer, cruising from village to village and enjoying sunsets while resting anchored in a bay.

Spend a Night in the City of Romeo & Juliet – Verona

Verona

Verona is one of Italy’s oldest and most romantic cities and is the perfect backdrop for William Shakespeare’s most famous tale of the two star-crossed lovers, Romeo & Juliet.

The medieval looking city is populated with a huge number of picturesque courtyards, elegant appointed piazzas, and beautiful basilicas that burst with renaissance-era architecture. Around every corner is another intensely romantic setting, waiting for you, and your Instagram.

Live, Laugh and Love in the Romantic City of Rome

The way to anyone’s heart is through their stomach, so it is said, and Rome quickly aims for your heart by giving all it can to your taste buds. Many people visit Rome for its history, or culture. The true lovers of Rome know it as a foodie’s paradise.

Food is nothing in Rome without wine, so why not try a food and wine tasting event with an experienced local Sommelier? There is a wide range of food and wine tours, as well as historical and cultural excursions, so you don’t have any reason to miss out on Rome’s culinary delights.

Italy is the perfect destination for romantic lovers looking to make a getaway for a few days or more. With so many romantic cities and destinations, you will be able to find the perfect place for you in Italy.

Like this: Like Loading...