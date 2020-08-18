Italy: New Ordinace Dims Nightlife to Save Schools



(August 16, 2020)

The Minister of Health, Roberto Speranza announced the signing of a new public ordinace for the prevention of Covid-19 with the hope of encouraging maximum prudence for the reopening of schools in September.

“I am signing a new ordinance which provides:

1. Suspension of dance activities, both indoors and out, which take place in discos and in any other space open to the public.

2. Obligation to wear a mask also outdoors from 6 PM to 6 AM in places where there is a risk of crowding. The numbers of the contagion in Italy, although among the lowest in Europe, are growing. We cannot undermine the sacrifices made in the past months. Our priority must be to reopen schools in complete safety in September.”

