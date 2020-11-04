Why You Should Visit La Plagne On Your Next Ski Trip

Planning a ski trip can be very fun as there are so many stunning destinations that you can visit. Some people like to head off to Canada to ski while others prefer to stay in Europe and visit Italy or France. Some destinations have more to offer than others but it all comes down to what you are looking for.

One of the most popular destinations for skiers in France is La Plagne in France. Read on to learn about some of the reasons why you should consider visiting this location on your next trip.

Tree Lined Runs

If you enjoy skiing on tree-lined runs, this location might be the best place for you to visit. The slopes in La Plagne are truly incredible and offer some excellent skiing. If you take a look at this La Plagne ski map, you’ll be able to see all the ski runs. There are 121 pistes available and 95 lifts for you to use when you get there. The size of this destination sits at 225km so you’ll not run out of runs to use when you visit.

Stunning Architecture

Montalbert, La Plagne

Did you know that the La Plagne village in Montalbert was actually created in 1980? The architecture in this area and some of the resorts is really stunning to look at with low buildings which fit in with the mountain aesthetic. In fact, you’ll find a mixture of wood and stone buildings with gable roofs. If you are looking for something a bit different that feels traditional, you’ll want to visit La Plagne.

Excellent Entertainment

Fun for the whole family

For those who are looking for a ski resort that has plenty of entertainment, La Plagne is the perfect option. There are some great facilities in this resort along with live music, fun for children and more. Après ski really takes on a new meaning at this resort and you’ll never run out of things to do. There are some themed weeks throughout the year including the Festival de l’Humour so this is worth checking out before booking your trip.

Plenty Of Activities

Many people head to a ski resort to hit the slopes and enjoy skiing but sometimes, it can be nice to try something different. If you are someone who likes an adventure, you might like to know that La Plagne offers everything from dog sledding to cani-rando and cross-country skiing. If there is an activity that you want to do on your trip, you’ll probably find someone offering it at this resort.

Great Accommodation

Hôtel Araucaria, La Plagne

Finally, you will want to visit La Plagne due to the stunning accommodation options that are on offer. Whether you are looking for a traditional chalet or you’d rather stay in a holiday centre, you’ll find something that suits your family or group. Just make sure that you spend some time researching the options before committing because you might just find the perfect accommodation that you had never even thought of before.

Visit La Plagne

If you have never considered visiting La Plagne before, you might want to think about planning your next trip to this destination. It has much more than just your average ski resort but the slopes are pretty great if that’s all you care about. Make sure to plan your trip carefully so that you can attend some of the fun events that happen throughout the year. A trip to La Plagne is one that is guaranteed to be plenty of fun for all of the family.

This article was written in collaboration with Zoe Price.

All images courtesy La Plagne Press Office.

Like this: Like Loading...