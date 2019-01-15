Ruins of The Roman Imperial Palace in Milan

Just behind the Marchesi 1824 pastry shop on Corso Magenta are the ruins of the Roman Imperial Palace in Milan where Emperor Maximianus resided in 286 A.D.

Once a vast property with a palace, imperial baths and chariot racing grounds, today the ruins are preserved in this central neighbourhood of Milan.

Emperor Maximianus made Milan the seat of his empire and other artefacts, as well as sections of the imperial wall, are preserved in the Milan Archaeology Museum.

Legend says that some of the columns that once held the vaulted ceiling of the baths can now be found on Corso di Porta Ticinese, at the ruins of San Lorenzo.

