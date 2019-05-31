P448 Premium Sneakers Italian Street Style

Marco Samorè and Andrea Curti started the Italian Street Style brand P448 in 2014 even when others told them that the fashion market was uncertain and over-saturated. The two entrepreneurs of Forlì ignored the gloomy predictions and moved forward with the belief that they could promote Italian Street style and craftsmanship. Today, their handmade fashion sneakers are sold and distributed in China, Japan, Korea and P448 has showrooms and boutiques in Milan, New York, and Los Angeles.

Like many brilliant ideas, design for the P448 sneakers collection started with a pad and a pencil. The project outline and business plan were simply labeled “Project 448” and the name stayed.

From their very first presentation of men’s, women’s and kid’s sneakers, the Italian market responded immediately, and they quickly became popular with the fashion-savvy. This gave Samorè and Curti the confidence to incorporate and venture out toward other international markets.



In 2017, P448 luxury sneakers became available in the USA. Now with the online store, you can get P448 fashion sneakers shipped nearly anywhere in the world.

Today the brand can be found at over 1000 sales points in Italy (34%), Europe (33%) and the United States (33%). Among these are major department stores such as Harrods, Selfridges, La Rinascente, Printemps and Bloomingdale’s

For 2019 new plans have already begun. “This year we are planning to open our first single-brand stores starting in the United States, in cities that reflect the P448’s underground, contemporary and streetwear style, like Miami, Los Angeles and New York. Later we will arrive with stores in China and Hong Kong “, explains Wayne Kulkin, non-executive chairman.

CEO Paolo Griffo adds “In 2020 we would like to start opening some flagship stores in Europe – obviously also in Italy where in June we will present the new collection at Pitti Uomo”.

Sneakers are no longer just for sport; they have become a fashion statement in themselves offering both comfort and style.

P448 sneakers are not just like other sneakers. P448 has earned a reputation for its stylish, unconventional and even bold designs. Each pair is handmade, and each design is a limited edition. Sequins, metallic leather overlays with wild animal prints such as zebra, leopard and snakeskin give the classic sneaker an edgy, luxurious style. Prices for these unique designs and craftsmanship range from €169 up to several hundred.



Models are available in Low-top sneaker, Hi-top sneakers, Chunky sneakers and Running shoes.

Where to find P448 in Milan

Rinascente Department store

Via Santa Radegonda, 3

Piazza Duomo, Milan 20121

Corporate info:

P448 is owned by the Nothanks company , held by the Milanese holding company Panda for 35%, of which Griffo is CEO, by the two founders 35% and by StreetTrend Llc , founded by Wayne Kulkin, former CEO of international operations of Arzz International , for the remaining 30%. The P448 headquarters is based in Forlì where there is the style office, logistics and administration. In Milan, in addition to the new direct showroom, the e-commerce team is also based.

In 2017, the brand had sales of 5.7 million euros, and by 2018 it expects to close the year at 8.2 million euros, up 36% compared to the previous year. The goal is to reach 50 million euros in 2023.

Written by Celia Abernethy / milanostyle.com