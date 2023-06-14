Glamping and Camping Destinations on Lake Como

Listen to this article Listen to this article

Lake Como, nestled in the beautiful Lombardy region of Italy, is renowned for its stunning landscapes, crystal-clear waters, and charming lakeside towns. While it has long been a favorite retreat for the rich and famous, Lake Como also offers a range of options for outdoor enthusiasts seeking a more immersive experience in nature. Whether you prefer luxurious glamping or traditional camping, Lake Como presents several enchanting locations that provide the perfect backdrop for an unforgettable outdoor adventure.

GLAMPING Italia ’90 Experience

GLAMPING Italia ’90 Experience is a beachfront hotel in Domaso with free WiFi, a restaurant, and a garden with a pool. The accommodations offer free private parking and are near hiking, cycling, and windsurfing.

The accommodations offer free private parking and are near hiking, cycling, and windsurfing.

Suites, mobile homes, and superior chalets have furnished terraces, flat-screen TVs, air conditioning (in July and August), and private bathrooms with showers, while chalets have shared bathrooms. Bed linen and towels are free.

From €290 per night – Check availability.

Camping Hotel Au Lac De Como has a large garden and an outdoor pool in the town of Sorico on Lake Como. Satellite TV, refrigerators, and showers are available in rooms and apartments. Kitesurfing, a minimarket, and a local cuisine restaurant are available. Tennis courts and gyms are nearby. The Pian di Spagna Natural Park is 5 minutes away by car, and the Colico bus stop is 100 meters away.

From €80 per night – Check availability.

Rivabella, Lecco

Since 1963 guest form Northern Europe have visited the campgrounds of the Lecco shore. Falling in love with the beautiful lake and surrounding mountains, many of these families still come back each year, choosing Campeggio Rivabella as the place to spend their summer holidays.

Brothers Alessandro and Alberto Malzanni run Campeggio Rivabella, a family business originally designed and founded by their parents, Giuseppe and Anna Malzanni.

Camping La Breva has luxury-style bungalows, with air conditioning and is located in Dongo, 2.3 km from Gravedona Beach and 19 km from Villa Carlotta. A garden, bar, and shared lounge area are also on the campground.

There is a sun terrace, free WiFi, private parking, and an electric vehicle charging station. A coffee shop is on-site.

Luxury bungalows sleep from 4 – 6 adults with 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, bed linen, towels, a flat-screen TV with satellite channels, a dining area, a fully equipped kitchen, and a patio with mountain views are provided at the campground.



From €144 per night – Check availability.

Camping Solarium, Domaso

Nestled in the charming town of Domaso, Camping Solarium is a peaceful and well-equipped camping ground that caters to both tent and motorhome campers. With direct lake access and a private beach, it’s an ideal spot for swimming, boating, or simply lounging by the water’s edge. The campsite features well-maintained facilities, including hot showers, laundry services, and an on-site restaurant serving delectable Italian cuisine. Additionally, Camping Solarium provides easy access to nearby hiking trails, allowing you to explore the breathtaking natural beauty of the surrounding area.

Sleeps up to 4 adults.

From €72 per night – check availability.

Lake Como, with its breathtaking landscapes and serene ambiance, provides an enchanting backdrop for glamping and camping experiences. Whether you’re seeking luxurious amenities or a more traditional outdoor adventure, the region offers a diverse range of accommodations to suit all preferences. From the idyllic shores of Domaso to the quaint villages of Laglio and Pianello del Lario, Lake Como invites you to immerse yourself in nature’s