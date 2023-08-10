MilanoStyle.com

Dear Friends,

I hope you are having a fantastic summer!

Sorry you haven’t heard from me lately; I’ve been quietly working behind the scenes on rebranding and expanding!

July probably wasn’t the best time to take on the task of a site makeover as it was at the start of a busy travel season. Quite a few last-minute itinerary requests came in, but in the end, with the help of my expert team (thanks, Adam, Alex, and Darcia!) we pulled it off.

It’s almost done, and all will be revealed in September.

In the meantime, check out the new logo and icon, which combines my American origins and life in Italy. You can read more about the meaning and backstory here.

Here in Italy, the heat wave is slowly cooling down. I hope you are staying cool!

Below are some links to some information I hope you find helpful. Please follow the social media channels and feel free to contact me with any questions.

Enjoy the rest of the summer!

All my best,

Celia A.

MilanoStyle.com





Visiting Venice?

Travel tip: I visited Venice the other day. It wasn’t raining, but the main square San Marco was flooded. I’m told it happens often due to changing tides and air pressure. Tourists waiting to get into the cathedral were shin-deep in water. Bring flip-flops in your bag in case you need to walk through it. And a change of clothes for your kids, who will want to swim in it!

