The Lake Como Town of Mandello del Lario

Listen to this article Listen to this article

If you like “slow” and “quiet”, then Mandello del Lario is for you. Easy to get to by train from the Milan Central station. It’s a perfect day trip or weekend getaway.

Location

Mandello del Lario is about 10 km north of Lecco, which is 66 km north of Milan. The city lies on the eastern shore and the Lecco branch of Lake Como, across from the town of Onno. The nearest airports are Milano Malpensa, Milano Linate and Bergamo Orio al Serio. The train stop is Mandello del Lario.

Quiet and Charming Accommodation and Restaurants

Mamma Ciccia Restaurant, Mandello del Lario / Photo by C. Abernethy

Mandello del Lario and the surrounding areas of Abbadia and Lierna are quiet towns with some very good restaurants and charming B&Bs. Some places worth mentioning are here on the site, for example, Mamma Ciccia, where you can learn to make homemade pasta or have a romantic dinner in the courtyard, Mamma Ciccia also has holiday homes for rent.

Nearby is also Il Sotto Vento Restaurant (in the neighboring town Lierna), Camping Abbadia is popular even as a local hangout and the charming B& B Contrada Lunga is found in the picturesque, medieval hamlet of Linzanico.

Click here to search for accommodation in Mandello del Lario>>

La Bottega del Formaggio

La bottega del formaggio is a family owned deliecatessan and wine shop found on Via Dante Alighieri 13. Every evening, from 4.30 pm to 7.30 pm they serve a hearty aperitivo. Fresh cold cuts, cheeses and cured meat they make themselves are accompanied by local wines and craft beers.

La Bottega del Formaggio – Via Dante Alighieri 13/a, Mandello del Lario, Italy, 23826, book on Facebook or Tel. 329 388 7797.

Vintage Motorcycles – Motto Guzzi, Mandello del Lario

Mandello del Lario is home to Moto Guzzi, the oldest European motorcycle manufacturer, established in 1921. Every year since 2001, Mandello del Lario hosts The GMG (Giornata Mondiale Guzzi; Worldwide Guzzi Day), where Guzzi owners and collectors come to show off both their new and vintage motorcycles. There is a museum displaying every model they have ever produced.

Stay at Villa Guzzi

Stay at Villa Guzzi / Photo Booking.com

If you are a “Guzzista” you may want to stay at Villa Guzzi the historical home of the Carlo Guzzi family, founder of the Moto Guzzi motorcycle company, which has now been converted into a holiday home.

Motorcycle tours to Switzerland are also available from Mandello del Lario.

Hiking, Cycling and Sport near Mandello del Lario

Mandello del Lario or otherwise known as simply “Mandello“, is at the foot of the Grigna mountain. The Grigna is a popular hiking area known for its many caves and crevices, as well as being host to an annual event called Grigna Sky Running – a marathon distance run where runners run UP the mountain! Winners receive the prestigious award, the Scaccabarozzi Trophy.

If you are looking for a calm and relaxing hike along the Sentiero del Viandante, the ancient merchant’s route, contact Elena at Taste & Travel Italy; she will lead you to some of the most picturesque heights.

Book a hiking experience near Mandello del Lario with Taste & Travel Italy

Cycling is also a popular sport in this area; there are many excursions and routes to take along the lake.

More information about Lake Como can be found on LakeComoStyle.com

Tourism and Shopping

The center of Mandello del Lario is small and quaint, not a shopping destination like Bellagio or Lecco, however, there is a lovely little shop called Le Cose, in Piazza XXV Aprile 5, selling handmade items and specialty design pieces by local artisans and designers. You can find everything from whimsical T-shirts, jewelry and accessories to perfumes by local producer Acqua di Montevecchia.

As mentioned above, you should really explore the Viandante Trail, the ancient mule trails used by wayfarers and smugglers. You can also visit the little church of San Giorgio (Saint George), which legend says was built by a Templar monk on his way back from the Holy Land. Its interior walls are decorated from floor to ceiling with frescoes in the naïve style.

The nearby towns and cities of Varenna, and Lecco are lovely to visit, as well the larger metropolis of Milan, which is a 45 minute train ride. Milano the capital of design and fashion, has a multitude of shopping, museums and monuments to visit.

Bellagio is nice for shopping, it’s a lovely lake town at the tip where the Como and Lecco branches of the lake meet. Just a ferry ride away, the world renowned lake side village has charming cafes, restaurants and boutiques, perfect for a day trip.

Article by Celia Abernethy for LakeComoStyle.com. Licensed and republished on MilanoStyle.com.

Any Unauthorized publication of this article is a copyright violation.