Bellora Luxury Bath, Bed and House Linens

Bellora
Via Manzoni 43 , Milan

– Known for textile production, Bellora creates luxury bath, bed and house linens as well as comfortable home-wear. Bellora offers an infinite range  decorative themes  in a modern style for greater simplicity, a more natural, light and easy way of life.
Since 1883 Bellora has been the  name of the finest Italian home linen

High quality standards are a historical heritage of the Giuseppe Bellora Company.
A brand identity carved out of  over 130 years of history that has shaped Bellora’s rise from the traditional Italian homes to some of the most refined department stores and boutiques worldwide.

Bellora tells a story that captivates hearts and minds. It all began in 1883 in Fagnano Olona, near the town of  Varese and Milano, in Northern Italy, where the company is still located today, in what is described as “the district of Italian Textile Industry”.


Bellora collections are appreciated and considered  for their high quality and style.

You can find Bellora home decor at:
www.bellora1883.com
As well as:
  • at  La Rinascente Department Store, Piazza Duomo – Milano

  •  at Coin Department Store, Piazza 5 Giornate Milano

  • at  Coin Department Store, Corso Vercelli Milano

 

