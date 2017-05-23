Bellora Luxury Bath, Bed and House Linens

Bellora

Via Manzoni 43 , Milan

– Known for textile production, Bellora creates luxury bath, bed and house linens as well as comfortable home-wear. Bellora offers an infinite range decorative themes in a modern style for greater simplicity, a more natural, light and easy way of life.

Since 1883 Bellora has been the name of the finest Italian home linen

High quality standards are a historical heritage of the Giuseppe Bellora Company.

A brand identity carved out of over 130 years of history that has shaped Bellora’s rise from the traditional Italian homes to some of the most refined department stores and boutiques worldwide.



Bellora tells a story that captivates hearts and minds. It all began in 1883 in Fagnano Olona, near the town of Varese and Milano, in Northern Italy, where the company is still located today, in what is described as “the district of Italian Textile Industry”.

Bellora collections are appreciated and considered for their high quality and style.

You can find Bellora home decor at:

Bellora



www.bellora1883.com Via Manzoni 43 , Milan

As well as:

at La Rinascente Department Store, Piazza Duomo – Milano

at Coin Department Store, Piazza 5 Giornate Milano

at Coin Department Store, Corso Vercelli Milano

» See more: Milan Linens & Houseware

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Print

Pinterest

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...