Bellora Luxury Bath, Bed and House Linens

Bellora
Via Manzoni 43 , Milan
High quality standards are a historical heritage of the Giuseppe Bellora Company.
A brand identity carved out of over 130 years of history that has shaped Bellora’s rise from the traditional Italian homes to some of the most refined department stores and boutiques worldwide.
Bellora tells a story that captivates hearts and minds. It all began in 1883 in Fagnano Olona, near the town of Varese and Milano, in Northern Italy, where the company is still located today, in what is described as “the district of Italian Textile Industry”.
Bellora collections are appreciated and considered for their high quality and style.
www.bellora1883.com
- at La Rinascente Department Store, Piazza Duomo – Milano
-
at Coin Department Store, Piazza 5 Giornate Milano
-
at Coin Department Store, Corso Vercelli Milano
» See more: Milan Linens & Houseware