Italy has long been one of the most popular tourist destinations in the world, and it’s only getting better as time goes on. Post-pandemic “revenge tourism” has catapulted tourism in Italy up to 38.2% over the pre-Covid statistics. From breathtaking views to mouthwatering cuisine and an abundance of culture and history, there is something for everyone to explore in Italy. If you are looking for a classic Italian vacation, don’t miss the must-see cities of Milan, Venice, Florence and Rome, but if you are looking for something slightly off the beaten path then read on.

Brescia

The cathedral of Brescia, in the north of Italy / Photo Depositphotos

Brescia, located in the Lombardy region of Italy, is a beautiful city with a rich history. It is known for its art and architecture, as well as its food and wine.

Brescia has been selected as one of the two cities awarded “La Citta della Cultura 2023,” an annual award given to cities in Italy that have significantly contributed to the country’s culture. The award is given by the Italian Ministry of Culture and Tourism to cities that have made a lasting impact on the cultural landscape of Italy, and have helped to preserve and promote the country’s cultural heritage.



Some of the top sights in Brescia include the Duomo di Brescia, an 11th-century cathedral; the Santa Maria dei Miracoli church; and the Broletto, the city’s 13th-century town hall. The Museo di Santa Giulia is also worth a visit, as it houses an extensive collection of Roman artifacts. For those interested in art and architecture, a stroll through the historic center will not disappoint.



The city is in Franciacorta territory, where Italian bubbly is made. Some of the most prestigious wineries such as Berlucchi, Ca’ del Bosco, and Bellavista are all found nearby.







Bergamo

View of Bergamo from Rocca di Bergamo Fortress / Photo C. Abernethy

Bergamo is a handsome city in the Lombardy region of Italy and has also been recognized as “La Citta della Cultura 2023.” It is known for its lovely medieval architecture, stunning scenery, and friendly people. Bergamo is a great place to visit if you want a relaxed and charming atmosphere. Some of the top attractions in Bergamo include the Città Alta (the upper town), which is full of picturesque streets and buildings; the Basilica di Santa Maria Maggiore, a beautiful church with an incredible view of the city; and the Colleoni Chapel, which contains some of the most impressive Renaissance art in all of Italy. Don’t miss the Rocca di Bergamo Fortress and the Accademia Carrara whichhas an impressive historical art collection. If you are interested in history, and culture, or just want to enjoy a lovely Italian city, then Bergamo is the perfect destination for you.

Altamura

Altamura, Puglia. Italy / Photo Depositphotos

If you’re looking for a unique travel destination in Italy, consider Altamura. This small city is located in the southern region of Puglia and is known for producing high-quality bread. In addition to being a foodie destination, Altamura is also home to several historical and cultural sites. Visitors can explore the 13th-century Romanesque cathedral, visit the Museum of Bread or take a walk through the city’s medieval streets. A festive Renaissance fair is usually held on the last weekend of April.

Cesenatico

Canal of Cesentico / Photo C. Abernethy

Cesenatico is a beautiful town located on the Adriatic coast in Italy. It is known for its canals, which were built by Leonardo da Vinci, and its stunning beaches. Cesenatico is the perfect place to relax and enjoy the Mediterranean lifestyle. Beachfront hotels and lidos dot the coast. It’s great for easy-going nightlife with plenty of cafes, restaurants, and shops to explore, as well as a variety of activities to keep you entertained. Whether you’re looking for a romantic getaway or a family-friendly vacation, Cesenatico is sure to please.

Cividale del Friuli

The Devil’s Bridge, Cividale del Friuli / Photo C. Abernethy

Cividale del Friuli is a picturesque town located in the northeastern Italian region of Friuli-Venezia Giulia. The town is situated on the banks of the Natisone River and is surrounded by the stunning Julian Alps. Cividale del Friuli was reigned by the Lombards until 774 AD when the city was overrun by the Franks. The town has a rich history and culture, which is evident in its architecture and art. The streets of Cividale del Friuli are beautifully paved with Sampietrino masonry work and is also home to a lively market square with quality restaurants and cafes. Take a stroll through the center with Giovanna, an expert guide who will show you around the local bottegas, try the food and learn about its unique history. The rich history and its historical Lombard legacy make Cividale del Friuli a UNESCO World Heritage site. Read more about visiting Civiidale del Friuli.

Castellabate

Castellabate / Photo C. Abernethy

If you’re looking for a breathtakingly beautiful spot to relax and recharge on your next trip to Italy, look no further than the gorgeous town of Castellabate in Cilento. Lower Castellabate is a sun-kissed seaside town and the upper town is a medieval village and scenic lookout. Nestled atop a cliff on the stunning Cilento Coast, Castellabate offers amazing views of the Gulf of Salerno, as well as plenty of opportunities for swimming, sunbathing, and enjoying the fresh sea air.



In addition to its natural beauty, Castellabate is also home to several historical and cultural sites. The 11th-century Abbott’s Castle is a must-see, as the nearby 13th-century castle from which the town gets its name. Be sure to check out the Beaches of Castellabate where you can relax and regenerate. Read more about visiting Cilento.





Planning your trip to Italy

Italy has a vibrant culture, rich history, and breathtaking beauty. If you’re looking for the perfect destinations to explore in 2023 then these top travel destinations in Italy will be memorable. A trip to Italy that combines a mix of classic destinations, and some undiscovered treasures will make your trip unforgettable.

