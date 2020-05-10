Top 3 Tuscany Wine Tours

Tuscany is a region in Italy that is very well-known for its delicious wines as well as the landscape of its countryside of vineyards and wineries.

Tuscany is a region in Italy that is very well-known for its delicious wines as well as the landscape of the countryside. Many influential people of art have called Tuscany home for many years and this shows in the cities of Florence, Pisa, Grosseto, and Castilglione della Pescaia. Of course, with one look at the wineries and vineyards in the region, it is no wonder that there have been so many artists living there.

Anyone planning a Tuscany honeymoon or a Tuscany trip will want to consider spending a couple of days participating in Tuscany wine tours. These tours can be included in any Tuscany itinerary so that no one misses any of the important features or attractions of this beautiful country.

Book tours in Tuscany and Umbria

Brunello di Montalcino Wine Tasting

The day begins with a tour of the wine cellars at Brunello di Montalcino and everyone learns about the winemaking process. A visit to three more wineries follows and guests will enjoy a glass of Brunello di Montalcino wine at each one. A delicious lunch is served at one of the small family run wineries and then people are encouraged to walk through the town of Montalcino and see the abbey of Sant’Antimo.

Chianti’s Best Landscapes and Wine

Everyone on this tour will be able to see the villages of Monteriggioni, Siena, and San Gimignano and a guide will point out the highlights during the journey. A stop at a local winery ensures that each person will be able to try some of the best Chianti wines in the region. In addition to the wine, guests can also sample locally made products that include cheese, salami, and olive oil.

Florence Cheese and Wine Tasting

Anyone who does not have a lot of time to spend on wine tastings will love this quick one-hour tour. Inside an Italian wine bar, each person will be given four different samples of wine and every glass will be paired with different cheeses, cold cuts, and olive oils. The goal of this tour is to have people learn how to appreciate the flavor notes and characteristics of different wines.

Tuscan wine tours are plentiful, which is wonderful since the region produces some of the best wines in the world. Anyone planning a Tuscany trip will want to spend a little time going on one of these tours, so they can truly appreciate a very fine wine.

This post was written and published in collaboration with Route Perfect press office.

