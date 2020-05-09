Mango Donates a Part of Sales Revenue to W.H.O. COVID-19 Fund

The brand will donate 1% of the sales revenue from physical stores to the solidarity fund created to support the most vulnerable health groups and systems

MANGO is strengthening its commitment to the fight against coronavirus and is the first Spanish company to collaborate with the World Health Organisation.The brand will donate 1% of the sales revenue from physical stores to the “COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund”, a solidarity project which allows individuals, corporations, foundations and other organisations throughout the world to directly support the work of the WHO to help countries prevent, detect and respond to this pandemic.Donations to the Fund from Spain can be made via the Business and Society Foundation

This initiative will be implemented over the next two months through physical stores in Europe, Russia, Turkey and the city of New York, as they start to reopen.

Since the start of the pandemic, Mango has contributed directly to this global response with various initiatives.In late March, the company donated two million face masks to hospitals throughout Spain via the Spanish Ministry of Health.The brand has also made its distribution logistics and production capacity available to the authorities by manufacturing 13,000 surgical gowns for Spanish healthcare workers.

Like this: Like Loading...