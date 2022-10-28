The Most Incredible Spots in Milan to Sip an Aperitvo

Milan is known for many things. It’s the fashion capital of the world, home to the iconic Duomo Cathedral and the San Siro Stadium. Its vibrant nightlife has also been a major draw for tourists. Even if you don’t like clubbing or discos, you must take part in the Milanese ritual, the aperitivo.

ℹ This site contains ads and affiliate links. [+]

Loosely translated as “happy hour,” aperitivo is a mainstay of Milanese social life and the beating heart of the nightlife scene in the city. On any day, especially on weekends, locals and tourists pack out the bars and restaurants from 6-9 PM for aperitivo. With a delicious handcrafted cocktail and unlimited food, it’s easy to see why it’s so popular.

Luckily, you have come to the right place to get the most out of this unforgettable experience. Here are some of the best aperitivo bars in Milan!

Terrazza Aperol

Terrazzo Aperol overlooks Piazza Duomo, Milan

In 2020, 38 million tourists visited Milan. Most of them, at one point crossed Piazza Duomo. Terrazzo Aperol overlooks the iconic plaza, a perfect place to spend some time with a drink in hand admiring the view.

Terrazza Aperol is at the center of Milan’s nightlife and aperitivo scene. It sits in Piazza del Duomo and has one of the most breathtaking views in the city.

The interior is just as glamorous as its exterior. Its modern furniture complements the trendy cocktails served on the terrace overlooking Milan Cathedral.

Sky Terrace Bar

Sky Terrace Bar is another upscale setting for an aperitivo drink in Milan. You can find it on the eighth floor of the Hotel Milano Scala. Additionally, it’s in Milan’s most charming neighborhood, the Brera District.

If the views aren’t enough, their food and drinks are. Cocktails are made with ingredients grown from their onsite vegetable garden.

If you wish to book a hotel in Milan, The Hotel Milano Scala is a fantastic choice for its luxurious rooms and easy access to aperitivo.

Bar Basso

Bar Basso makes it onto every top list of aperitivo bars in Milan. And for good reasons.

Locals know it for its traditional Italian decor and signature cocktail, Negroni Sbagliatos. Legend says the cocktail was invented here.

Bar Basso was also accredited as being the first place to introduce the aperitif to Milan.

Mag Milano

If you only have time for one aperitivo while in town, it should be in the Navigli District. It’s in the southwest of the city, home to Venice-like canals and a hot spot for the aperitivo.

Fortunately, Mag Milano is located in one of the most picture-perfect spots in Milan. Not only are the views stunning, but they serve arguably the best Aperol spritz cocktail.

Un Posto a Milano

Un Posto a Milano is a bit of a hidden gem when it comes to aperitivo. The converted rustic farmhouse feels different from the usual chic aperitivo bars.

The pretty courtyard has a relaxed but still upbeat atmosphere. It’s the perfect place to sip an aperitivo on a sunny afternoon.

Fonderie Milanesi

Fonderie Milanesi is another off-the-beaten-path spot for tourists, but not for locals. The little gem gets hidden in the narrow streets near the Navigli District.

Inside, you’ll find a trendy rustic vibe. Wooden beams hang from exposed brick walls. And classic furniture is dotted over the stylish patterned tiled floors.

If you’re looking for the best food, drinks, and setting, look no further than Fonderie Milanesi.

QC Terme Milano



Enjoy a relaxing spa dip and treatments, followed by a happy hour. QC Terme is a luxury spa set within the rare remnants of the ancient Roman walls of Milan. Soak in the warm spa waters looking up at the stars for a special getaway right here in the city center.

Try the Best Aperitvo in Milan

You can find aperitivo all over Italy, but Milan is its headquarters. So it’s no surprise that you can find hundreds of spots across the city.

But if you’re lucky enough to try an unmissable experience in Milan, check out the best aperitivo in Milan!

If you want to find more of the best things Milan has to offer, keep reading our in-depth travel blogs!

Image sources

Terazza Aperol Facebook

Bar Basso Facebook

Mag Cafe Milano Facebook

Fondiere Milanese Facebook

Hotels: Book now, decide later on Booking.com



Clothing