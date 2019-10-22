The Monocle Shop in Milan 

Ciao! I’m Celia, Originally from NY, I’m now living la dolce vita Milano style and on a mission to live it to the fullest! I hope to inspire you to explore Milan & Lake Como, the culture, cuisine and creativity. Let me be your travel planner for your visit to Milan & Lake Como. Get a bespoke travel itinerary. Read more

My absolute favorite magazine is opening a pop-up shop in Milan! Monolcle is THE in-the-know media source for everything from travel to shopping, to understanding the underlying political and social challenges countries, cities and their citizens face on a daily basis. The YouTube channel Monocle Films is fantastic too. Some may argue it’s a men’s publication, but I think it is probably one of the most well rounded publications I have ever come across. Each article is approached from a journalistic point of view. For example, a story about shopping in Denmark is not just about the shops and what you can buy, but about the retail industry of the region and the stories about the people making it happen.

From Sept. 7, 2019 to the end of December 2019

The Monocle Shop will be hosted by TENOHA Milan Via Vigevano, 18, 20144 Milano MI.

Inaugurated in April 2018 in a 1930’s industrial building, TENOHA Milan is a multi-purpose space with large windows overlooking Via Vigevano in Milan.

A one of a kind retail space, it includes a design store & | SHOP , a restaurant & cafeteria & | TASTE , co-working offices & | WORK , a large event space & | DISCOVER as well as a street facing pop-up shop with a large boutique window called & | KNOW .

TENOHA MILANO reflects the essence of contemporary Japan, highlighting current trends. The idea comes from TENOHA DAIKANYAMA, which was founded in Tokyo in 2014 bringing Italian culture to Japan. In the same spirit of cultural exchange, the goal is to spread the core values ​​of Japanese contemporaneity by proposing a wide range of activities in an international setting, just as you find in modern Tokyo.

The Monocle Shop at TENOHA Milan

Via Vigevano, 18, 20144 Milano MI

TEL: (+39) 02 – 8088 9147

