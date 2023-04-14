The Milano Style Guide to Shopping at Serravalle Outlet

If you are on the hunt for quality fashion, top brands and friendly prices, we’ve got you covered! Look no further than Serravalle Designer Outlet near Milan. A trip to the “captiale di moda” (fashion capital) is not complete without a shopping day!

Serravalle Designer Outlet is a shopper’s paradise and is home to over 230 stores offering discounts of up to 70% off on premium luxury brands such as Gucci, Prada, and Dolce & Gabbana (and many more). In this ultimate guide, we’ll share some insider tips on how to make the most of your shopping experience at Serravalle Outlet. Get ready to indulge in a day filled with high-end fashion and unbeatable bargains!

The Serravalle Designer Outlet in Milan

Serravalle Outlet is one of the largest and most popular outlet malls in Europe. Located in the heart of Monferrato in Piedmont and just a little over an hour’s drive from the Milan city center. It is easily accessible by car, shuttle bus, or train. The outlet features over 230 stores, including top, high-end designer fashion brands.

Serravalle Outlet is the perfect place for a shopping day trip from Milan. There is a broad selection of restaurants and cafes on-site, as well as a playground for children and a babysitting service for little ones.

What to Expect from the Shopping Experience in Serravalle

When shopping at Serravalle Outlet, shoppers can expect to find great deals on Italian and international designer brands. The over 230 stores are set within an open-air shopping mall. The pedestrian-friendly shopping village features beautiful Italian architecture giving you a sense of walking through the city center of a small city.

You will find iconic fashion brands like Armani, Burberry, Fendi, Gucci, Prada and Tod’s, as well as sportswear labels like Adidas, Nike and Converse, and fashionista favorites like Coccinelle, Furla, Michael Kors and Moncler. There are over 230 stores at the outlet, so there will surely be something for everyone. In addition to clothing and accessories, shoppers can also find home goods, beauty products, and more.

Click here for a full list of stores at Serravalle Outlet.

Tips for a Perfect Day Trip to Serravalle Outlet

If you’re looking for some great deals on designer clothes, shoes, and accessories, then you’ll want to head to Serravalle Outlet Milan. You will always find good deals, but we have a few tips and tricks on making the most of your shopping day trip to Serravalle Designer Outlet.

Shop during the week

The weekends are always the busiest time at Serravalle Outlet, so if you want to avoid the crowds, then shop during the week. In general, Tuesdays and Wednesdays have fewer visitors than other days, and the hours near opening and closing are good times to go. The outlet is open every day 10 AM- 8 PM, and during summer, it remains open until 9 PM.

Check for sales and promotions

The Sales Season in Italy is the best time to shop. End-of-season sales are on twice a year. Winter sales are on from January to February, and Summer sales are on from July to August.

The sales period is always the same; however, the actual dates may vary from region to region. For example, in Lombardy, sales may begin on January 3rd and in Piedmont on January 5th. The outlet is located in the region of Piedmont, and sales dates are announced on the Serravalle Outlet website.

Know what you want

The Serravalle Outlet occupies an area of over 12 acres, and it’s easy to get distracted and lose track of time once you get there. It’s best to do some research and plan out the shops you want to see first. This will help you stay focused. If you are shopping on a budget, make a shopping list and stick to it.

Map out your visit with the store directory. You can search for your favorite brands and plan a shopping itinerary to get the most out of your day trip.

Serravalle Designer Outlet has over 230 stores with discounts of up to 70%

Take advantage of Tax-free Shopping

Tax-free shopping is available in Italy! Serravalle Outlet has a dedicated tax-refund office. If you live outside the EU (now, including the UK), you are eligible for a refund on the tax you paid when purchasing an item. It’s like getting an additional discount!

The standard VAT rate is 22%, which applies to goods like clothes, textiles, leatherwear, jewelry, glassware, sunglasses, wines, and other alcoholic drinks.

Non-EU residents can get a tax refund on items they bought with IVA tax in the three months before they leave. After shopping, go to the visitor’s center, complete a form, and ka-ching, you get reimbursed!

Where to eat

There are plenty of places to eat within the Serravalle Outlet, so you won’t have to go far to refuel after a day of shopping. At Starbucks or Grom Gelateria, you can get a quick snack. At Obicà and Ham Holy Burger, you can order pizza or a burger. Treat yourself to a home-style meal with local wine at Ledolciterre. Eataly has a lovely outdoor dining area and something for everyone.

How to get there

There are a few ways to get to Serravalle Outlet from Milan. The best way is to take one of their comfortable shuttle buses which depart from Central Station. Busses stop for pickups in other locations in Milan; see the timetable and book tickets here.



For small groups, a private luxury van service is available. By car, take the A7 highway and follow the signs for Serravalle Scrivia.

There is a combo train+bus ticket to “Serrvalle Outlet” available on the Trenitalia website; however, the shuttle bus or driving is easier and quicker from Milan.

Discover Monferrato & Gavi

In addition to the incredible shopping at Serravalle Outlet, several other attractions in the area are worth checking out.

Monferrato is an interesting area of Piedmont bordering the Langhe and Roero regions. It is known for its wine, truffles, fortresses, and cycling history. Cortese di Gavi wine country is home to the vineyards where “Gavi di Gavi” DOCG wine is exclusively produced.

Genoa and its coasts are only a few steps away. The low hills of Monferrato roll to the east toward the slow-moving rice fields of Lombardy, and in an instant, you’re in Milan. Turin draws people from the West.

#ThinkSerravalle is the local consortium made up of wine and food producers, local craftsmen and businesses along with tour and hospitality companies that promote and enhance the region’s qualities, traditions and characteristics.

So, if you are visiting Milan or nearby areas, Serravalle Outlet is an excellent shopping destination offering a vast selection of designer items at discounted prices. With the tips and tricks outlined in this article, we hope you can get the maximum value for your money and time while enjoying a stress-free shopping experience.



Serravalle Designer Outlet

Via della Moda 1

Serravalle Scrivia 15069

Tel. +39 0143 609000

Article ©Celia Abernethy, MilanoStyle.com 2023.

Photos ©McArthurGlen Serravalle Designer Outlet.

All rights reserved.