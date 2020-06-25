Simple ways to beautify your outdoor space and enjoy time at home

Whether it’s a quaint patio, a terrace or balcony, a simple garden, a rolling expanse of land or the many possibilities in between, the backyard is the perfect place to unwind. As people spend more time at home, creating a personal outdoor sanctuary is more important than ever before.

Article by BPT and images courtesy BPT Press

Fortunately you don’t need a lot of time or space to create an outdoor escape you’ll enjoy for months to come. Here are some simple, affordable ideas for transforming any space into an outdoor oasis where you can release stress and reconnect to Mother Nature:

Step 1: Pull up a chair

A place to sit and relax is essential so you can fully enjoy your outdoor space. This doesn’t mean you have to order a whole new set of patio furniture though. Just one or two chairs along with a table for your favorite beverage can be an inviting start. You could even update a worn outdoor chair with a fresh coat of outdoor paint and new cushions and you’ll get a brand new look for less. Add a few outdoor accent pillows for a splash of personality and to make the space reflect the same level of comfort found indoors.

Step 2: Define the space

You can create an outdoor room by defining the space strategically. Adding a rug is a great way to give the space a more intimate feel, just make sure it’s made for outdoor use specifically to stand up to the elements. You can also create a sense of enclosure with potted plants lined in the corners or along the sides to create the visual illusion of a wall. Try your hand at container gardening and you’ll enhance your space and provide fresh vegetables and herbs for home cooking.

Step 3: Add decorative accents

To make an outdoor space feel like your own, add a few thoughtful decorations. Outdoor mirrors are trending and an affordable, upscale addition to your outdoor areas. Decor such as signs, statues and mosaics can add style to any space. To add elements of relaxation, consider a rock garden, fountain or wind chimes, which will help you escape stress while stimulating the senses.

Step 4: Enjoy daily

Create a routine to enjoy your outdoor space daily. Schedule a morning meditation, afternoon escape or evening happy hour.

Get started today

