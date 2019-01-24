SCAB Design 60 Years of Modern Elegance

It was 1957 when Francesco Battaglia, still President of SCAB Design, started his own business producing furniture in Brescia: practical and modern chairs and tables, designed to make life more comfortable in the open air and leisure time.
In 1973, SCAB Design was the first company that made a completely thermoplastic moulded chair: Patty. Since then, it has been a major player in home accessories (chairs and tables) for interiors and exteriors, business and residential.
Today, as then, the founder’s passion, now joined by his daughters Luisa and Francesca and his nephew Adelchi, has led the company to go further, with careful attention to market demand, establishing its presence and reputation worldwide.
Scab Design
Style, quality, 100% Italian production and respect for the environment are key to SCAB Design, linked to a masterful mix and a representation of the values in which the company has always believed.
For more than 60 years, a team of architects, designers, engineers, and specialist consultants follows every single product through the creation cycle, adopting an artisanal spirit within large-scale production.
The company is not just an exercise in style, but also a guarantee of quality that comes from its production capacity: with a fleet of 30 robotic presses, all polycarbonate, polypropylene, and polymer products are manufactured internally making SCAB Design a symbol of Made in Italy.
Last but not least, SCAB Design is also designing a sustainable future. The products are fully recyclable due to the individual components being easily differentiable.
Each plastic element reports an identification mark according to ISO11469:2001, and provides easy directions for recycling.
Via G. Monauni, 12, Coccaglio (BS)
Tel. +39 030 7718611
italia@scab.it
Scab Design is available at the following locations near Milan:
AEFFE AGOSTONI SRL
Via per Seregno 78 – 20832 Desio (MI)
E-Mail: aeffe@aeffedesio.it
Tel 0362-302655 |
BERTONI CAMPEGGIO SPORT SRL
Viale Fulvio Testi 140 – 20092 Cinisello Balsamo (MI)
E-Mail: mobili@bertonistore.it
Tel 02-2406318
LS GROUP SRL – “LA SEGGIOLA”
Via Gandhi 9 – 20035 Lissone (MI)
E-Mail: laseggiola@laseggiola.it
Tel 039-2143363
PIROI EMOZIONI
Via Agosti, 17 – 19 – 20025 Legnano (MI)
E-Mail: info@piroi.it
Tel 0331-1770197
SEDIEBRIANZA srl
Arredamento casa e contract
Via Catalani, 85 – 20034 Giussano (MI)
E-Mail: info@sediebrianza.com
Web: http://www.sediebrianza.com
VEGA DI CECCARELLI FABIO
Arredamento casa
Via Galileo Galilei, 9 – 20081 Abbiategrasso (Mi)
E-Mail: vega.arredo@gmail.com
Web: www.arredogiardinomilano.it