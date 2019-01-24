SCAB Design 60 Years of Modern Elegance

MSadmin Leave a Comment

In 1973, SCAB Design was the first company that made a completely thermoplastic moulded chair: Patty. Since then, it has been a major player in home accessories (chairs and tables) for interiors and exteriors, business and residential.

Today, as then, the founder’s passion, now joined by his daughters Luisa and Francesca and his nephew Adelchi, has led the company to go further, with careful attention to market demand,  establishing its presence and reputation worldwide.

Scab Design

Style, quality, 100% Italian production and respect for the environment are key to SCAB Design, linked to a masterful mix and a representation of the values in which the company has always believed.

For more than 60 years, a team of architects, designers, engineers, and specialist consultants follows every single product through the creation cycle, adopting an artisanal spirit within large-scale production.

The company is not just an exercise in style, but also a guarantee of quality that comes from its production capacity: with a fleet of 30 robotic presses, all polycarbonate, polypropylene, and polymer products are manufactured internally making SCAB Design a symbol of Made in Italy.

Last but not least, SCAB Design is also designing a sustainable future. The products are fully recyclable due to the individual components being easily differentiable.

Each plastic element reports an identification mark according to ISO11469:2001, and provides easy directions for recycling.

Scab Design, extraordinarily beautiful and functional objects, companions in our daily life, to make it more cheerful and comfortable, every day!
Scab Design
Via G. Monauni, 12, Coccaglio (BS)
Tel. +39 030 7718611
italia@scab.it

Scab Design is available at the following locations near Milan:

AEFFE AGOSTONI SRL

Via per Seregno 78 – 20832 Desio (MI)

E-Mail: aeffe@aeffedesio.it

Tel 0362-302655 |

BERTONI CAMPEGGIO SPORT SRL

Viale Fulvio Testi 140 – 20092 Cinisello Balsamo (MI)

E-Mail: mobili@bertonistore.it

Tel 02-2406318

LS GROUP SRL – “LA SEGGIOLA”

Via Gandhi 9 – 20035 Lissone (MI)

E-Mail: laseggiola@laseggiola.it

Tel 039-2143363

PIROI EMOZIONI

Via Agosti, 17 – 19 – 20025 Legnano (MI)

E-Mail: info@piroi.it

Tel 0331-1770197

SEDIEBRIANZA srl

Arredamento casa e contract

Via Catalani, 85 – 20034 Giussano (MI)

E-Mail: info@sediebrianza.com

Web: http://www.sediebrianza.com

VEGA DI CECCARELLI FABIO

Arredamento casa

Via Galileo Galilei, 9 – 20081 Abbiategrasso (Mi)

E-Mail: vega.arredo@gmail.com

Web: www.arredogiardinomilano.it

MSadmin

MSadmin is the general profile of the webmaster of Milanostyle.com. Some posts by MSAdmin may be of a commercial nature and written and published as a collaboration. This, however, does not in any way affect the quality of information provided. For more information, read the Mianostyle.com policies or contact us.

More Posts

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.