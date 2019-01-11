Salone del Mobile, Milan Furniture & Design Week

9-14 Apr 2018

The Salone Internazionale del Mobile, Milan Design Week is the best and largest exhibition in the design calendar, showcasing the hottest and most influential figures in the architecture, furniture , and interior design world.



Salone Internazionale del Mobile 2015

Furniture and Design Trade Fair

Fiera Milano , Rho–

Opening Hours: 9.30am-6.30pm

See more details about the fairgrounds and how to get there

The Salone Internazionale del Mobile is the best and largest exhibition in the design calendar, showcasing the hottest and most influential figures in the world. Held at the recently revamped Fiera Milano exhibition centre. Various exhibitions are grouped according to product category and styles (furnishing accessories, office furniture, kitchen appliances, bathroom accessories etc), a system that is supposed to minimise confusion and guide visitors around the fair. While the main events are a must for international trade buyers and the design-conscious, some prefer to attend the fringe events, scattered throughout the streets of Milan in bars, cafés, antique stores, warehouses and boutiques. For others, the best fun is at the parties, open to everyone if you can find out where they are happening! The event draws thousands of people to Milan, so make sure you book your accommodation in advance.

La Triennale di Milano – Design and Modern Art Museum

Viale Alemagna, 6 Milan, Italy

Tel. +39 02 72 43 41

Modern design museum with permanent and temporary collections. Furniture, cars, household appliances, and graphic design. Read more milanostyle.com/museums-in-milan

Discover the inner, charmed world of Milan's dazzling fashion district on this small-group, scheduled walk in the company of a friendly, local guide. This tour lets you in on the secrets and stories behind four of the most famous fashion streets in the world, lined with the top-name luxury boutiques. Soak up the glamour, gossip and history of the eye-watering designer window displays framed by impressive buildings that line the Golden Quadrilatero della Moda…

