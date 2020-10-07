Luxury Ready-to-Wear Brands Made in Italy

When it comes to shopping for luxury ready-to-wear, Italian fashion designers have cornered the market. Big names like Armani, Prada and Gucci come to mind, but there is a sea of top quality Made In Italy brands available at flagship stores, department stores and outlets in Milan.

On a recent trip to Scalo Milano Outlet & More I discovered some of the luxury ready-to-wear brands Italians have been keeping a secret. Scalo Milano Outlet & More is only 15 minutes away from the center of Milan and has over 150 fashion and design stores for some of the best shopping in Milan.

We always think of Milan as being the center of fashion, but much to my surprise, I discovered that not all fashion houses in Italy are based in Milan. Some of the most respected Italian fashion brands come from Turin, Florence, Salerno and Naples.

Luxury Ready-to-wear by Flavio Castellani

Flavio Castellani

Luxury prêt-à-porter

In 1998, a Tuscan entrepreneur and his wife Rita created the Flavio Castellani brand. First started as a weekend side job while he was working in a large company, today it is a half-billion-euro luxury prêt-à-porter brand with 60% of its sales made in Italy alone.

There are over 50 flagship stores in major European capitals such as Milan, Rome and Munich as well as luxury destinations like St. Tropez, Forte de Marmi, and Porto Cervo.

Perfect for the stylish professional, Flavio Castellani designs are modern and edgy yet elegant. A luxury ready to wear collection with both casual and eveningwear.

The Luna bag, made in Italy by Borbonese

Borbonese

Top quality craftsmanship

Borbonese was first established in 1910 as a milliner’s workshop and boutique in Turin by Lucia Lorenzoni Ginestrone. Her classic, elegant designs, original bags, jewelry, and accessories quickly became popular with Turin’s elite.

In the 1950’s her son Umberto Ginestrone and business partner Edoardo Calcagno took over the family business and rebranded as “Borbonese”, an ancient noble family name of the Piedmont region, perfectly suited to an Italian luxury brand.

Their philosophy was and remains, to only use top quality materials and craftsmanship. Borbonese was the first bag maker to put its logo on the zippers and rivets, which became its distinctive mark and copied by other brands.

Throughout the 50’s, 60’s and 70’s, Borbonese paved the way for Made in Italy notoriety. Their innovative designs were sought out by international designers such as Fendi, Valentino, and Yves Saint Laurent who entrusted Borbonese to create complementary accessories for their collections.

Their signature pattern known as “OP”, Occhio di Pernice (Partridge Eye) is world renowned and used on their most famous bag, the “Luna”, designed in commemoration of the first moon landing.

Barbuti elegance for men

Barbuti

Quality men’s tailoring

Barbuti was established in the early 1900s by Cesare Marzullo a textile merchant who prided himself on having the best quality textiles and precision tailoring. This family business triumphed over the great depression, the first and second world wars and today, the third generation carries on the family’s tailoring tradition with an unaltered passion for excellence.

The Barbuti name is derived from the ancient Principality of Salerno, settled by Longobard warriors in the 7th century AD.

Known for quality men’s tailoring and accessories, a Barbuti suit is a quintessential item for every man’s wardrobe.

You will find more than jackets and trousers at a Barbuti boutique; they have a full range of men’s shirts, sportswear and accessories. The “Special Moments” collection is a high-end line of elegant formalwear for those special moments in life that require attire made with care, attention, and impeccable style.

Each Barbuti store houses an internal creative workshop where a specialized craftsman is ready to take your measurements and tailor the perfect garment.

Carlo Pazolini European chic with Italian creativity

Carlo Pazolini

Classic designs with bold colors

Carlo Pazolini is a Made in Italy, accessible luxury brand for shoes and accessories. First started as a small family business in 1991 it has expanded internationally and now has over 200 stores worldwide.

Best known for classic designs with bold colors, Carlo Pazolini unites true European chic with current international trends.

The Carlo Pazolini collection of accessories includes shoes and bags, umbrellas, belts, wallets and their own brand of shoe care products.

A harmonious blend of Italian tradition and modern design, Pazolini designs have that unique, recognizable style associated with Italian fashion. At Carlo Pazolini you will find contemporary collections for both men and women.

Quintessential Italian style by Harmont & Blaine

Harmont & Blaine

Casual elegance

Easily recognized by the whimsical Dachshund logo, Harmont & Blaine is a Made in Italy brand founded in Naples in 1995.

A complete line of high-end sports clothing for men, women and children. Defined by casual elegance, the colors and nuances of the Mediterranean are found throughout the collection.

There are 70 flagship boutiques in Italy and 60 worldwide. There are also more than 1000 multi-brand Harmont & Blaine outlet stores located across the globe.

Harmont & Blaine have developed modern manufacturing technologies. Skillfully combing technology with meticulous research into unique colors has created its signature avant-garde style.

Harmont & Blaine dedicate considerable attention to sustainability by assuring that their supply chains and workforce are ethical and honorable.

Where to Buy

Shopping at Scalo Milano Outlet & More, Milan Italy Save up to 70% on fashion and design brands

Article by Celia Abernethy, Milanostyle.com All images courtesy Scalo Milano Outlet & More

