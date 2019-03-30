Lario Express, Historic Trains from Milan to Lake Como

Trenitalia has launched two new itineraries for visitors to Lake Como. You can now travel on vintage electric train with 1930’s “Centoporte” carriages between Milan and Como or on a historic Gr. 740 steam locomotive between Como and Lecco.

Historic Electric and Steam Trains to Lake Como

Itinerary

From Como visitors can book a boat itinerary with the Navigazione Lago di Como (the pier is about 1 km from the S. Giovanni Station). Arriving by boat to Varenna, vistors can return to Lecco by regional Trenord train and then take the historic train back to Como from Lecco.

Info and reservations: website www.navigazionelaghi.it – Tel. 800.551801

In addition to the journey by historic train, visitors can purchase a tour package in collaboration with the FTI Association

Reservations:

Tel. 338.8577210

email fti@ferrovieturistiche.it

