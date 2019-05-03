New Opening: Hyatt Centric Milan Centrale

In the heart of the vibrant Porta Nuova district, Milan’s new high-tech and international district, Hyatt has opened the Hyatt Centric Milan Centrale. Within walking distance of the metro and Central Train Station (Stazione Centrale), the new Hyatt is in the heart of the new business district right next to the beautiful residential towers (like Il Bosco Veritcale) and the ultra-fashionable boutiques and shopping area of Corso Como.

The majority of the 141 guestrooms offer private balconies with views across the city, along with terraces within the suites. Relax with a cocktail at the rooftop bar with 360-degree views of Milan. Spoil yourself at the Roman baths with jetted tub, sauna, Turkish bath, salt cave and a relaxation room.

This 4 Star property already has an 8.5 rating from guests of Booking.com and has been chosen as a “top pick”.

The minimalist Roman Baths will wash away all the your stress and worries.

The new rooftop terrace lounge at the Hyatt Centric Milan Centrale has a spectacular view of the new cityscape and skyline.

Book on booking.com