Christmas in Milan 2022 Shopping & Events

Updates for 2022-Christmas in Milan

Milan is a great place to visit before the Christmas holidays. The streets are festively decorated and the shop windows are more enticing than ever. Markets with handcrafted items, food and wine from all regions of Italy and special events are going on all over the city.

Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony

Dec. 6, 2022, 5 PM

Each year a giant Christmas tree is placed in the center of Milan in Piazza Duomo. The tree lighting ceremony is usually the first week of December, the week of Milan patron Saint Ambrose.

The “Christmas of Trees” in Milan

A project involving the entire city, center and suburbs, giving value to every space in the name of solidarity, hospitality and sustainability. Numerous Christmas trees will decorate the city, each tree will be made by different artists or designers in the heart of each neighborhood.

The 2022 edition of Christmas Trees in Milan is sponsored by DILS real estate agency which placed eight Christmas trees with LEDs powered by renewable sources throughout the city; in piazza Diaz, via Muratori (Porta Romana), Piazzale Cadorna, Piazzale Archinto (Isola), via Console Flaminio (Lambrate), via Tolstoi (Giambellino), Piazza Olivetti (Scalo Romana), and the Arco della Pace (Sempione). The trees were harvested from the Lake Maggiore area, and 30 new trees were planted to replace them. The company has opened an online vote. Choose your favorite tree on dils.com. The three districts with the most votes will receive a donation from DILS to enhance, protect, and for social recovery projects of the winning neighborhoods.

Main image: Piazza Diaz Tree/Photo courtesy DILS

The exclusive tour is only offered during the Christmas period! This special time brings magic to Milan. Together with the professional local guide, you will visit the most beautifully decorated places. You will feel spellbound with the charming atmosphere in the streets which you can feel only this time of the year! What is the story of the Christmas tree? Who was the first to decorate it in the world? What magical things can happen during the Christmas period? Have you heard about Christmas spells? You will hear miraculous Christmas legends about Milan city. You will visit the old-fashioned Christmas Market in the city. What makes it so popular? What local products is must taste at Christmas? Fill your heart with the joy and experience magic of Milan city.

Il Naviglio canal district Milan/ Photo by Cristina Gottardi

Christmas Lights on the Naviglio

The canal district, il Naviglio is one of Milan’s most picturesque neighborhoods. Take some time to roam around the area, stop for a drink at one of the many wine bars or have a bite to eat at a local osteria.

Other areas to see Christmas lights and decorations: Brera, Castello, Golden Quadrilateral, Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II.

Christmas Markets and Food Markets in Milan

Oh bej! Oh bej! Dec. 5-8, 2022 Dec 7th is St. Ambrogio Day, the patron saint of Milan and marks the start of the Milanese Christmas season and the Oh bej! Oh bej! Milan Christmas Festival and market. Oh bej! means ‘how beautiful!’ in the Milanese dialect, and well describes the toys, gifts, gadgets, handmade items as well as specialty foods and wines on sale at the market. You can always find the Oh bej! Oh bej! market at Piazza Castello the week of Dec 7th.

All Saints Church Christmas Market Nov. 26,2022

Christmas decorations and crafts. New and second-hand books, second-hand clothing. All proceeds go toward the All Saints Church parish fund.Via Solferino 17 Milan, (MM Moscova)

Green Christmas Dec 17-18, 2022

At Fonderia Napoleonica Eugenia, in the Isola neighborhood, browse through clothing eco-fashion , designer eco-friendly bio- products and bio- cosmetics. In an effort to make people aware of a philosophy of life ” zero impact “, Via Genova Giovanni Thaon Di Revel, 21, 20159 Milan, Italy – Tel.:+39 02 668 7738

Switzerland is just an elf step away from Italy!

Visit the Christmas markets in Switzerland on a day trip from Milan, and experience the beloved winter tradition that’s popular around Europe. Depending on your day of travel, you’ll visit a market in either Zurich, Einsiedeln, Lucerne, Montreux, Bremgarten, or Rapperwil-Jona. Travel by coach from Milan, and then enjoy free time to browse the festive stalls laden with mulled wine, Christmas trinkets, and seasonal food. Remember to bring your passport! Day trip from Milan to the Swiss Christmas markets Learn about Swiss Christmas traditions from a guide as you travel, Browse traditional wooden stalls and sip on mulled wine, if you wish Shop for Christmas food, treats, and artisan gifts at the markets Relax with hassle-free round-trip transport from central Milan

Christmas Events in Milan, Skating Rinks, & Events for Children

Santa Claus is known as Babbo Natale, Babbo Running is the annual non-competitive 5K run. Come dressed as Santa Claus! All proceeds support Gold for kids , the Umberto Veronesi Foundation project dedicated to the fight against pediatric cancer.

From 19 November 2022 to 8 January 2023 the Pubic Gardens – Giardini Publici become a magical Christmas Village. Il Villaggio delle Meraviglie (The Village of Wonders) is a market, children’s play and entertainment center and ice skating rink for all ages. Admission is free. Green pass required for everyone over 12 years of age.

Christmas Gift Shopping



Golden Quadrilateral Shopping

For luxury, high-end and refined tastes, the shops in the city center are open longer hours as well as Saturday and Sunday during the Christmas period. The Quadrilaterale della Moda, Milan’s luxury shopping district is made up of via Montenapoleone, via Borgospesso, via Della Spiga, and via Sant’ Andrea. Even if you are not a luxury shopper, it is still fabulous seeing all the creative window displays! You will find brands such as Armani, Dolce & Gabbana, Byblos, Roberto Cavalli, Versace, La Perla, Gucci, Christian Dior and so many more.

Scalo Milano Outlet & More

For genuine Italian fashion, Scalo Milano Outlet and More is the perfect place for holiday gift shopping. Scalo Milano has designer fashion for men, women and children and home interior design brand showrooms. Scalo Milano is only 15-minute bus ride from the city center and is perfect for half day or full-day trip from Milan. It’s easy to get to by free shuttle bus provided by the outlet or by metro. Via Milano 5, Locate Triulzi (MI) Read more: Scalomilano.it

This year’s decorative theme for Scalo Milano Outlet & more is “Cara Milano (Dear Milan)” – a fanciful Christmas village welcoming Scalo Milano guests with smiles, stories, and dreams. As shoppers browse the streets of the shopping village, each area opens to a new magical Christmas experience. Designed and decorated by Floral and Event designer Vincenzo Dascanio.

Vetrerie di Empoli

Via Montenapoleone, 22, Milan. Heirloom and Luxury Christmas decor. A nondescript entrance, here you will find some of the most precious and elegant hand-blown glass items. At Christmas the Vetrerie Di Empoli boutique is decked out to the brim with baubles and tree decorations. You mustn’t leave the store without a Christmas keepsake from Milan.

Enoteca Cotti Wine Shop Via Solferino, 42, Milan. It looks small from the outside, but inside is a large boutique with floor to ceiling shelves full of bottles categorized by region. A large selection of wines for every budget. Giorgio Cotti, the owner says “Wine should be affordable for everyone.”

Entonteca Cotti Wines

Tea Rose

Via Manzoni 27, Milan offers beautiful flower arrangements, fashion by exclusive selected designers, as well as natural beauty products. They are well known for their wedding decor.

Garden, Flower & Design for an absolutely unforgettable Christmas wreath or flower arrangement for your centerpiece Via Molino delle Armi 19 Tel 02 58305078. Or at the Armani Fiori Via Manzoni 31 tel 9 02 7231 8640.

Religious and Cultural Events

Dec 24, 2022 Mass at Il Duomo

Eucharist mass at times: 17:30 and 23:30

The Last Supper

Visit Leonardo DaVinci’s masterpiece “The Last Supper”. Historical Milan walking tour and Skip the line priority tickets.

Discover Milan’s must-see attractions on this comprehensive small group walking tour. Your half-day walking tour includes skip-the-line viewing of Leonardo da Vinci’s famous painting ‘The Last Supper’.

