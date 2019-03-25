A-Z Milan Shopping Directory

MilanoStyle Leave a Comment

Shopping in Milan

Milan is a major capital of European fashion and design. The infamous shopping district, The Golden Quadrilateral is the chicest neighborhood of designer boutiques and showrooms. Streets like Via Torino or Corso Buenos Aires are lined with stylish ready-to-wear fashion stores. Milan outlet stores hide throughout the city and surrounding suburbs. In the Brera district, designer furniture and design showrooms are abundant. If you are planning your wedding day, you will want to try on the latest designs in the most elegant bridal boutiques in Italy.

What are you looking for?
Need help finding something, click here for the A-Z list? Need a shopping assistant? Contact Milanostyle.com

Most Popular:

Milan Store Directory

MOMODESIGN

MOMODESIGN Galleria San Babila 4A Milano 20122 -Well known for industrial and technical design Momo makes unique products and sportswear ...
Read More

Atelier Antonella del Brusco

Via Guicciardini, 4 Milan - Atelier Antonella del Brusco exclusively features international names such as Vera Wang, Jenny Packham and ...
Read More
Donatella Pellini

Donatella Pellini

Showroom; Via Morigi, 9, Milan, Tel. 02 720199, Donatellapellini, a semiprecious stone collection which combines modern techniques with ancient craft traditions, was inaugurated ...
Read More
BRADFIELD by MYKITA / Damir Doma

BRADFIELD by MYKITA / Damir Doma

With a combination of modern manufacturing craft, historical forms and a building creates an optical illusion, BRADFIELD - the latest addition ...
Read More

Frette Luxury Linens

FRETTE Via Manzoni, 11 MILANO 20122 Tel 02 801327 -The Frette linens shop has been in Via Manzoni since 1878 ...
Read More

Boggi

P.zza San Babila, 3 Milan - Formal wear and elegant sportswear for men. Founded in 1939, high standards and quality ...
Read More
Monica Castiglioni Artisan Jewelry Designer

Monica Castiglioni Artisan Jewelry Designer

Via Pastrengo 4 ,20159 Milan  - If you love modern jewelry  in silver or bronze, this is the place to come. Each ...
Read More
Burberry and Villa Canestrari Launch the New Tailoring Line

Burberry and Villa Canestrari Launch the New Tailoring Line

Burberry and Villa Canestrari “Suit” up to launch the New Tailoring Line Article Melanie Payge Photography Leonardo Vecchiarelli Burberry’s event ...
Read More

BRUNO MAGLI Shoes & Accesories

BRUNO MAGLI Via Manzoni, 14 MILANO 20122 Tel 02 76018400  Area: Golden Quadrilateral - Bruno Magli, recognized for it's high ...
Read More

Annna Ceruti

Corso Lodi, 52 Milan - Heavenly and dreamy wedding gowns and formal wear for women. Appointment required. Corso Lodi, 52 ...
Read More
Nasuko Toyofuku Artisian & Jewelry Designer

Nasuko Toyofuku Artisian & Jewelry Designer

Via Angelo della Pergola, 8 ,20159 Milan - Nasuko Toyofuku designs are a true reflection of her Japanese origins and ...
Read More
The Designer Outlet McArthurGlen, Serravalle Scrivia

The Designer Outlet McArthurGlen, Serravalle Scrivia

Italian Mecca of outlet shopping The Designer Outlet McArthurGlen at Serravalle Scrivia you will find the Italian Mecca of outlet ...
Read More

Outlet Shopping Near Milan

...
Read More

Atelier Sposa di Sabine Valente

Via Lanzone 40 Milan - Refined simplicity. Bridal gowns with a vintage influence. Appointment required. Via Lanzone 40 Milan Tel ...
Read More

Sharra Pagano

Via della Spiga, 7 , Milan , Tel. 02 76002578 Via della Spiga, 7 Milan Tel. 02 76002578 Area: Golden Quadrilateral ...
Read More
Outlet Shopping Milan, Italy

Outlet Shopping Milan, Italy

Looking for Gucci, Prada, Versace, Valentino designer outlets in and near Milan, Italy, Whether you’re looking for Gucci, Prada, or ...
Read More
Shopping in Milan For Your Wedding

Shopping in Milan For Your Wedding

Where better to choose your "one and only" wedding dress, than the fashion capital Milan. All the boutiques require appointments ...
Read More

Luisa Beccaria Atelier Sposa

via Formentini, 1 Milan Area: Brera All the prettiness and elegance a young bride dreams of. via Formentini, 1 Milan Tel ...
Read More

Tiffany &Co.

via della Spiga,19/A, Milano 20121, +39.02.76022321 The signature little blue box lights up the smile of any woman. Luxury and glamour sparkle and shine ...
Read More
Vivienne Westwood Boutique in Milan

Vivienne Westwood Boutique in Milan

Such an amazing store!  Has space that many in the Quad can't  claim plus a "+", two super-kind, non-snobby, (and ...
Read More
Neutra Flagship Store

Neutra Flagship Store

Viale Piave 14, Milano - The opening -  during the 2013 Salone del Mobile in Milan, the new and first flagship store ...
Read More

RosAlba Boutique

Via Sant'Andrea, 25 Milan Area: Golden Quadrilateral - All accessories from brides-made dresses to bombonieri can be found. Appointment required ...
Read More

Cartier

Via Montenapoleone 16 A , 20121 Milano , Telefono: + 39 02 30 30 4261 Cartier is well known for its exquisite jewelry and wrist ...
Read More
Vintage Shops in Milan - Get The Vintage Look

Vintage Shops in Milan – Get The Vintage Look

Get The Vintage Look There are just some things that don't go out of style. Here in Milan you can ...
Read More
Pupi Solari

Pupi Solari

Piazza Tommaseo 20123 Milan In 1969, Pupi Solari, a woman of exquisite taste, opened the Pupi Solari children’s shop just ...
Read More

Domo Adami

Via Manzoni, 23 Milan Area: Golden Quadrilateral - Domo Adami designs his seasonal collection with precision and unconventional variety. Appointment ...
Read More

Pomellato

Via San Pietro all'Orto, 17 - 20121 Milan, Tel. +39 02 76006086 Well known for their candy colored faceted stones and stacking rings, Pomellato can ...
Read More
Antiques Market in Milan - Il Naviglio Grande

Antiques Market in Milan – Il Naviglio Grande

Every last Sunday of the month; Milan's Sunday Antique Market on the canal Navilgio Grande - Mercatone dell'Antiquariato sul Naviglio Grande ...
Read More

Pollini

Corso V. Emanuele II, 30 Milan Area: P.zza Duomo ...
Read More

Aimee

via Montenapoleone, 29 Milan Area: Golden Quadrilateral - Color, corsets, ribbons, and crystals they stimulate your fantasy wedding dress. Appointment ...
Read More

Bulgari

Via Montenapoleone, 2  20121 Milano ,Tel. +39 02 777001 Via Montenapoleone, 2 20121 MILANO Tel. +39 02 777001 Area: Golden ...
Read More
Vintage Store Cavalli e Nastri, Milan

Vintage Store Cavalli e Nastri, Milan

Cavalli e Nastri One of Milan’s original second-hand stores, you will find the perfect vintage chic clothing or accessories here ...
Read More

Coccinelle

  Via Senato, 15 Milan Tel. 02 783654 Area: P.zza Cavour ...
Read More

Tincati

Via Gesù, 7 Milan Area: Golden Quadrilateral - Formal wear for men. Well defined, tailored suits made by Milan's foremost ...
Read More
Joaquin Berao

Joaquin Berao

Via Durini, 5 , 20122 Milan - Spanish designer and artist Joaquin Berao opened his shop in Milan in 1989. His ...
Read More
Apple Store Milan, Italy

Apple Store Milan, Italy

Apple Store- Piazza Liberty, Milan Slabs of grey stone lead you underground, down two floors beneath Piazza Liberty. Entering the store ...
Read More

Trussardi

Piazza della Scala, 5 Milan Area: Golden Quadrilateral At Trussardi's Marino Alla Scala you can shop for luxury leather goods ...
Read More

Antonio Riva

Cso. Venezia, 44 Milan Area: Golden Quadrilateral - Glamourous, bold and absolutely gorgeous wedding gowns and formal wear. Cso. Venezia, ...
Read More
Agalma Boutique & Workshop

Agalma Boutique & Workshop

Via Ruggero Bonghi, 22, 20141 Milan- Unique, handcrafted jewelry using precious metals and stones as well as art pieces and bijoux. Exhibitions with ...
Read More

Gucci

Via Montenapoleone, 5 Milan Tel. 02 76013050 Area: Golden Quadrilateral ...
Read More

M. Bardelli

Cso. Magenta, 13 Milan Area: Magenta - Formal wear for men. A large selection of tuxedos, tail coats, morning coats, waistcoats, ...
Read More
L'ISA

L’ISA

Via delle Pergola 3, Milano - If you declare yourself a woman with a defined sense of style, then L'Isa ...
Read More

L’Artisan Parfumeur Paris

L’Artisan Parfumeur Paris Via Bagutta, 8 - Do you know where to go for great home decor, men's wear or ...
Read More
Perfect Wedding Dress Shopping in Milan

Perfect Wedding Dress Shopping in Milan

When it comes to making wedding day plans, most women have a clear vision of what the dress should look ...
Read More
Buccellati: The best of Milan's Golden Quad

Buccellati: The best of Milan’s Golden Quad

Melanie Payge is guest blogger for this series of insider information you will only get here at Milanostyle.com. Buccellati: The best of ...
Read More

Personal Shopper For Your Visit To Milan

Milanostyle.com works exclusively with personal shopper and fashion expert Melanie Payge. She always knows exactly what’s in the stores each ...
Read More

Drumohr

Drumohr Via Montenapoleone, 18 Drumohr - Yes, the famous Scottish label from 1770 was bought by an Italian knitwear company in Brescia ...
Read More
Vetrerie Di Empoli

Vetrerie Di Empoli

Via Monte Napoleone 22, Milano - A nondescript entrance, here you will find some of the most precious and elegant ...
Read More
Neutra Jewelry Collection by Francesca Mo

Neutra Jewelry Collection by Francesca Mo

Milan, Sept 2013 |  To celebrate the opening of the first Flagship Store Neutra, Milanese jewelry designer Francesca Mo, who works principally with ...
Read More
Bellora Luxury Bath, Bed and House Linens

Bellora Luxury Bath, Bed and House Linens

Bellora Via Manzoni 43 , Milan - Known for textile production, Bellora creates luxury bath, bed and house linens as ...
Read More

Giuseppe Zanotti

via Montenapoleone, 22 Milan - Formalwear and bridal shoes. Appointment required. via Montenapoleone, 22 Milan Tel. 02 76316808 ...
Read More
Spotti Milano

Spotti Milano

The high end furniture and Italian design showroom, Spotti has a new website, completely renovated with a new graphic and ...
Read More
IMISI Bracelets - express your emotions, find your soul mate

IMISI Bracelets – express your emotions, find your soul mate

Fun and trendy bracelets that express your emotions, and maybe help you find your soul mate! Everything begins with few ...
Read More
Masimo Evening, Formalwear & Bridal

Masimo Evening, Formalwear & Bridal

 MASSIMO  Via V. Monti, 28 MILANO 20123 Tel 02 48193478 This boutique is a secret gem nestled in one of ...
Read More

Renee Caovilla

Via Bagutta, 28 Milan - Formal wear and bridal shoes. Appointment required. Via Bagutta, 28 Milan Tel. 02 76319049 ...
Read More
Giardini Wall Coverings

Giardini Wall Coverings

Via Fratelli Rosselli, 7 – 20019 Settimo Milanese (MI) – Italy - GIARDINI is a family  run company and has ...
Read More
Rubber B Strap for Rolex Yachtmaster II 44mm

Rubber B Strap for Rolex Yachtmaster II 44mm

Did you get a new Rolex for Christmas? Sport up your Rolex by adding a RubberB watch band! What's RubberB? ...
Read More
120% Lino

120% Lino

120% LINO C.so Garibaldi and Via Marsala, 13 20121 Milano  ITALY Tel. 02/76023394- At 120% lino you can find beautifully ...
Read More

Pronovias

Via S.Pietro All'Orto, 6 Milan - Pronovias has the largest collection of Manuel Mota, Valentino and Elie Saab ready and ...
Read More
Decorative Ceramics by Coralla Maiuri

Decorative Ceramics by Coralla Maiuri

Last month, Italian designer and ceramic artist Coralla Maiuri presented her new Bottega d’Arte decorative vase collections at the Paris exhibition ...
Read More
Boglioli Men's Boutique

Boglioli Men’s Boutique

The famous Italian brand of men's clothing, Boglioli has opened its  first flagship store in Milan. Boglioli Corso Venezia, 36, ...
Read More


A – Z

Add your favorite shop to MilanoStyle.com – contact us

MilanoStyle

MSadmin is the general profile of the webmaster of Milanostyle.com. Some posts by MSAdmin may be of a commercial nature and written and published as a collaboration. This, however, does not in any way affect the quality of information provided. For more information, read the Mianostyle.com policies or contact us.

More Posts

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.