A Fusion of Music and Travel in Italy with Benny Benassi

The video series, Panorama, by Grammy award-winning DJ Benny Benassi is a multi-part series of a breathtaking and captivating journey through some of the most iconic and stunning locations in Italy. The series is a fusion of music and travel, taking viewers on a visual journey through the country’s rich cultural heritage, natural landscapes, and vitality.

Benny Benassi in Venice

Filmed over two years ago, I only discovered these groovy, seductive visuals a month ago! I was looking for travel inspiration and came across the video “Benny Benassi Live, Venezia, Italy / Panorama ep. 3” and subsequently discovered the others. Not only did the mantric themes captivate me, but I frequently play the videos on my widescreen as digital decor and ambiance music. I have found five videos (only 3 are featured on the official Benny Benassi YT channel), but I really hope he and his crew will do more!

Each episode of the series highlights a unique landmark in Italy. From the snow-capped peaks of the Dolomites to the sun-kissed coast of Cinque Terre, Benassi takes us on a spectacular visual tour of Italy’s diverse and picturesque landscapes. The videos feature a combination of aerial drone footage, time-lapse photography and travel shots, accompanied of course, by the mesmerizing electronic rhythms by Benny Benassi.

Three videos are part of the Panorama collection and were directed by the visual design firm FrameDealer and produced by Free Event Entertainment. The two additional videos are credited to other producers.

The first of the Panorama series, the video features one of the world’s most beautiful ancient Roman amphitheaters, the Arena in Verona, Italy. Filmed in the hollow of the empty arena, Benassi is accompanied by pianist Dardust while the artist Agron Hoti paints a massive canvas of the earth.

Built during the first century AD, the Verona Arena has been meticulously preserved and is still used as a venue for operas, concerts, and other cultural events.

Filmed in the meadow embracing the luxury mountain resort, Baita Sofie, located at 2410 m above sea level in the Dolomite mountains, the ethereal soundtrack perfectly sets the tone for a cool, laid-back mood.

The Sofie Hut is family-owned and open all year. An ideal area for hikers, climbers, mountain bikers, and nature lovers. Nearby is Seceda, Ortisei, Puez-Geisler Nature Park, and a variety of ski.

This video is the third in the series and showcases a high-energy set by Benassi, set against the breathtaking backdrop of Venice’s historic architecture and picturesque canals. The DJ is seen cruising through the canals with a full console and speaker system.

The canals of Venice are the city’s most iconic feature. They are the lifeblood of Venice and are lined with elegant buildings and historical landmarks such as the famous Rialto Bridge, the Doge’s Palace, and St. Mark’s Basilica.

An additional video of Venice, TIMELESS04, features the DJ playing a different soundtrack. Filmed on the panoramic terrace of the Peggy Guggenheim Collection Gallery and produced by Nameless and Molinari.

The video starts off with a stroll through the town of Vernazza and brings us to the top of the medieval Doria Castle. Built in the 15th century, the castle was once used as a lookout tower to protect the village from pirate attacks. The castle now attracts tourists with its stunning views of the village and Ligurian Sea.

If you love electronic music and travel, you will love the Benny Benassi Panorama of Italy series. It is a celebration of all that makes Italy such a special and unique country and a reminder of the importance of appreciating the beauty and diversity of our world.

More about Benny Benassi

Born in Reggio Emilia in 1967, Benassi began his career as a club DJ and rose to the ranks of industry leader and festival headliner. He gained worldwide recognition with Satisfaction in 2002 and in 2007 won the Grammy award for Best Remix with the single Bring the Noise.

Over the years, Benny Benassi has released hundreds of tracks, worked with some of the biggest names in the music industry, and played at some of the most prestigious music festivals including Coachella, Ultra Music Festival, and Tomorrowland. His unique blend of electro-house, techno, and pop has earned him a dedicated fan base and critical acclaim. Benassi is known for his high-energy performances and a talent for keeping the crowd dancing all night long.

He works from his production company Basic Music Studio in Reggio Emilia. Notable projects include a production with Italian vocalist Giorgia, of a Donna Summer cover, I Feel Love in 2018. In 2019, he opened the JovaBeach Party, with artist Jovanotti in front of an audience of 74,198 spectators [+]. In 2022 he was the host of the first semi-final of the Eurovision Song Contest and currently collaborates with Dardust, Astrality, and British band Sophie and the Giants.

Article by Celia Abernethy, MilanoStyle.com