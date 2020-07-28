2020 Italy Summer Travel: What you need to know

Italy’s tourism is ready to start again and to welcome tourists – Italians and foreigners – for the summer season. It is now again possible to move freely within the whole country and use any normal service: museums and cultural centers, hotels, bars and restaurants have opened their doors; airports, railway stations and transport services are operational; campsites, mountain huts and beach resorts have made arrangements to safely welcome travelers.

With the exception of four regions, for which registration on arrival is required:

All over Italy, masks must be worn in indoor public spaces. It is not mandatory outdoors except in the event that you cannot keep a safety distance; the only exception is Lombardy, for which mask is mandatory also outdoors (except during sports activities).

People travelling from the following countries are allowed to enter Italy:

EU countries

Countries part of the Schengen agreement

United Kingdom, Andorra, Monaco, San Marino and Vatican City

Anyone who stayed in a country other than the above mentioned 14 days prior to their entry to Italy, will have to isolate for 14 days.

Foreigners resident in Algeria, Australia, Canada, Georgia, Japan, Montenegro, Morocco, New Zeland, Rwanda, Serbia, South Kirea, Thailand, Tunisia, Uruguay can enter Italy; however, they will have to isolate for 14 days. This list will be reviewed and updated every two weeks.

For further details please check the FAQ on the Italian Foreign Affair Ministry’s website.

Here all detailed information for all areas:



TRAVELLING BY CAR

People living together

There are no limitations or measures in place when travelling by car if the passengers are all people who are living together.

Non-cohabiting people

Non-cohabiting people can use a car for travel provided that:

– only the driver should be seated in the front of the car (the front seat intended for a passenger must not be used);

– a maximum of two passengers sit on the rear seat, leaving the central seat free;

– the driver and passengers must wear masks during the entire stay in the car;

Example: For a small car (4 or 5 seats), the transport of a maximum of 3 people is allowed: A driver and two passengers sitting in the rear row and arranged on opposite sides.

If the car has several rear rows, the same provisions as previously illustrated apply: A maximum of two passengers per row seated on opposite sides of the seat, leaving the central seat free.

If the car is equipped with a physical separator (plexiglas) between the front and rear row of the car, the use of a mask is not necessary but, in this case, the presence of the driver and only one passenger seated in the rear row is allowed.

Example: For a small car (4 or 5 seats) the transport of a maximum of 2 people is allowed: the driver and a passenger sitting in the rear row.



BARS AND RESTAURANTS

You can normally go to restaurants, bars, pubs, pastry-shops and ice-cream parlors. Masks must be worn when you go inside and anytime you get up from your table. Body temperature may be measured at the entrance; you may be required to sanitize your hands; there may be different entry and exit routes. You need to wait to be accompanied to your table. Food and drinks can be ordered at the counter, but you need to keep a distance of at least one meter to other people. As for restaurants, reservation is recommended.



BEACHES AND BEACH RESORTS

Body temperature may be measured when going into beach resorts. You need to wait to be accompanied to your beach umbrella (reservation is recommended). Inside a beach club, you need to keep a distance of at least 1.5 meter to other people. In free beaches you need to keep a distance of at least 1 meter; group sports that can lead to gathering of people are banned.



HOTELS AND ACCOMODATION

When going into hotels, B&Bs, hostels and apartments, body temperature may be measured and you may need to clean your hands with sanitizing gel. In communal areas and elevators, you need to keep a social distance of at least 1 meter (not necessary for members of the same family, people living together or staying in the same room). Masks must be worn in indoor communal areas, while are not requested outdoors.



SHOPS AND BUSINESSES

In shops, shopping malls, markets, beauty and hair salons, you have to wear your own mask for the whole duration of your stay and keep a distance of 1 meter to other people. Entrance may be limited, there may be thermal scanners to measure your temperature and you may be asked to sanitize your hands. While waiting, people need to keep a safety distance. In the case of beauty and hair salons, reservation is preferable.



CONNECTIONS AND MEANS OF TRANSPORT

Connections by plane, ship and road to other EU countries, Schengen countries and United Kingdom are active. Connections to other countries are not possible until 30 June. On buses, long-distance coaches, ferryboats, ships and trains it’s always necessary to wear a mask, keep a safety distance to strangers and only take specified seats. The number of passengers may be limited.



MOUNTAIN HUTS



Access to mountain huts is limited to a maximum number of people and possible only if you wear a mask and sanitize your hands. In the hut and outdoors, you need to keep a distance of 1 meter to strangers. It’s table service only. Booking is recommended for overnight stay, lunch and dinner.



OFFICES OPEN TO THE PUBLIC



To access public or private offices, a mask is necessary. Temperature may be measured when going inside; you may be asked to sanitize your hands. Access by appointment is preferable.



GYMS AND POOLS



When going into a swimming pool or a gym, temperature may be measured and you may need to clean your hands with a sanitizer gel. Entrance may be limited and by reservation. Inside you cannot share your locker with other people or exchange bottles, towels or bathrobes. In changing rooms and showers, you need to use only the specified spaces keeping a safety distance. You need to take a shower before going into the pool and wear a swim cap. As for gyms, you need to keep a distance of 1 meter to other people and of 2 meters while training, always wearing shoes exclusively intended for the gym.



MUSEUMS AND CULTURAL CENTERS



Before going into museums, archives and libraries, body temperature may be measured and you may be requested to sanitize your hands. Access may be limited to a maximum number of people: you need to wait in line for your turn keeping a safety distance and follow possible specified routes. A mask must be worn throughout the whole visit. Here the updated list of Italy’s museums that are open.



CAR RENTALS AND EQUIPMENT RENTALS



In vehicle rental offices or equipment rentals you need to wear a mask, body temperature may be measured and you may be asked to sanitize your hands. There may be guided routes to avoid a gathering of people. In case of rental of bicycles, cars or other equipment, you may need to sanitize your hands or wear gloves.



PLAYGROUNDS



In playgrounds, in public or private areas, you may need to sanitize your hands when arriving and leaving. The mask is only mandatory for kids above six years of age. You need to keep a distance of at least 1 meter to strangers.



CINEMAS AND THEATRES



Access to cinemas, theatres and arenas for shows may be limited and may need a reservation. People waiting in line should keep a safety distance and follow the specified routes. Inside, body temperature may be measured and you may be required to sanitize your hands. You can only seat where indicated keeping a distance of at least one meter to other spectators (with the exception of family members, couples or groups of friends). Spectators should wear a face mask for the entire duration of the show (except children under the age of six).



NATURE PARKS AND AMUSEMENT PARKS



As for amusement parks, zoos, fun fairs or water parks entrance may be limited to a maximum number of people. People waiting in line should keep a safety distance of 1 meter and follow a forced path. Body temperature may be measured and you may be required to sanitize your hands (before entry and exit from any amusement or playground). As for adventure parks, people should keep a distance of 2 meters when doing sports and sanitize their hands before wearing helmets or rental equipment. A face mask is always mandatory (with the exception of water parks).



FESTIVALS AND TRADE SHOWS

When entering festivals and trade shows body temperature may be measured and you may be requested to clean your hands with a sanitizing gel. There may be directional signs on the ground and different entry and exit points. You must keep your assigned seat and keep a distance of at least one 1 meter to people outside your group or family. You need to wear a mask.



THERMAL BATHS AND WELLNESS CENTERS

To access spa facilities and wellness centers you need a reservation: access is limited. At the entrance, temperature may be measured and you may be asked to sanitize your hands; there may be different entry and exit points. You must keep a social distance of at least 1 meter and wear a face mask in communal areas and indoors. Clothes, towels and lockers are for personal use only. During a beauty treatment and massage, you should wear a face mask and sanitize your hands before and after any treatment. Sauna and Turkish bath (with the exception of hotels offering exclusive use of the spa) cannot be used.



TOURISTIC GUIDES AND ALPINE GUIDES

Touristic guides and alpine guides can only work with small groups. As for tours with touristic guides, you should wear a mask and keep a safety distance of at least 1 meter to other participants. Before starting sports activities temperature may be measured and you may need to sanitize your hands. You cannot swap equipment, clothes, food or drinks. For the whole duration of the activity, you should keep a social distance of two meters. For climbing, alcohol-based liquid chalk is preferable.



DISCOS

Access to discos is limited: you are required to keep a safety distance of at least 1 meter while waiting in line. At the entrance, temperature may be measured and you may be asked to sanitize your hands; there may be separate entry and exit routes. A face mask must be worn indoors and outdoors when you cannot keep a distance of at least one meter. You cannot drink at the counter; you can go to the bar keeping a social distance. In Lombardy discos will reopen on 10 July; in Campania discos are already open for bar and restaurant service: dance halls will reopen on 14 July. In the Aosta Valley, instead, discos are still closed.



To get further information and details have a look at the Guidance Standards for Hospitality Reopening.

Source: Italy Tourism

