Join me: Sept, 1 ,2019 Discover the Soprano Voices of La Scala

Join me Sunday September 1, 2019 to learn about the divas that became legends of La Scala Opera of Milan. Expert guide Fabio Tranchida will take us through the history of one of the world’s most beautiful theaters.

Guido Tour Sharing is a tour company that allows visitors to save money by sharing the tour fees. It’s an excellent way to learn about the cultural heritage of Italy with like-minded travelers. The more people in the group, the more you save.

Highlights

Many divas were lovers of composers themselves, for example?

Were Callas and Tebaldi rivals?

Can sopranos also be men?

Will we see musical instruments?

Description

An interesting tour between music and architecture

Heritage disciplines

Architecture

Arts

Music

Date

Sept, 1 ,2019 (other dates available as well)

Time 03:30 PM

Language English

Duration 1h 30m

Price

€ 15.00 (price decreases as more people book)

