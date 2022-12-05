How do Italians always look so effortlessly stylish?

It’s a question that has beset the minds of many a fashionista! While there is a multitude of factors that play into it, there are a few key things that we can learn from our Italian friends when it comes to looking good. From their approach to clothing to their understanding of color and more, read on to learn some tips that you can use to up your fashion game.

ℹ This site contains ads and affiliate links. [+]

The color palette

Italians are known for their sharp sense of style, and one of the key elements that go into creating a stylish look is choosing the right colors. Color is great for expressing personality, but in general, Italians, especially the Milanese, prefer to keep a low profile. When it comes to a color palette, classic and timeless combinations define Italian style.

Classics like black and white, navy and white, and navy, grey and beige are the go-to color combinations. These combinations can be used in various ways to create different looks. Dressing an outfit up or down is easily achieved simply by pairing it with jeans or selecting a different shoe style.

The key to emulating an Italian-inspired color palette is to stick to classic pieces that will stand the test of time. This way, you can create looks that are both fashionable and timeless.

The fit

Italians know how to dress for their body type and they understand the importance of a well-fitting garment. Milanese style means ‘less is more’ and making an investment in quality pieces that will last for years is common practice. Clothes do not necessarily have to be made-to-measure but having a good tailoring service to make some final adjustments will make a difference.

Highlight broad shoulders with a tapered jacket. Legs are flattering in an A-line skirt. Your eyes will shine with the right colors, and the right shoes will give you a confident step.

The fabrics

Borsalino / Scalo Milano Outlet & More



Italian fashion is all about quality over quantity, and that extends to fabrics as well. The best Italian designers use luxurious fabrics like silk, cashmere, and linen to create timeless clothing that can be passed down for generations.

Fabric can also communicate personality; cotton is natural and down to earth, linen is easy-going and carefree, cashmere and silk are luxurious and sophisticated, and leather shows confidence and an adventurous side.

Cheap polyester blends might be the norm elsewhere, but Italians know that natural fibers like wool and cotton are not only more durable but also more comfortable to wear. This attention to detail is what makes Italian fashion so special and stylish.

The finishes

Liviana Conti / Scalo Milano Outlet & More

Italians always seem to look effortlessly chic, even when they’re just running errands or taking a leisurely stroll.

Do not overlook the power of accessorizing. A simple outfit can be taken to the next level with the addition of a well-chosen accessory, whether it’s a piece of jewelry, a scarf, or even just a great pair of sunglasses. Pick accessories to complement clothing and make an outfit pop.

The right pair of shoes can make a difference too. Apart from impeccable craftsmanship and quality, Italian shoe design always seems to be ahead of the curve in fashion and offers a wide variety of styles to choose from.

By carefully selecting a color palette, paying attention to fit and quality and adding the final touches with accessories, you will be able to achieve an effortless look, Italian style.





Where to shop

Scalo Milano Outlet & More

Shopping at Scalo Milano Outlet & More, Milan Italy – Save up to 70% on fashion and design brands. Scalo Milano Outlet & More is the closest outlet village to Milan and is accessible by a free shuttle bus service and Car Sharing Enjoy (find more info here https://scalomilano.it/en/enjoy/).



How to get to Scalo Milano Outlet & More

Getting to Scalo Milano Outlet[GR1] is easy; there’s a free shuttle from P.zza della Repubblica (in front of the newsstand), which takes about 25 minutes or take the S13 train stops in front of the outlet at the Locate di Triulzi station. By car or taxi, it’s only a 15-20 minute drive from the center of Milan. There is ample parking and a recharging station for electric vehicles.

Via Milano 5,

Locate Triulzi (MI)

Scalomilano.it

Opening hours

Monday – Sunday

Fashion & Design: 10 am -9 pm

Food: 10 am – 11 pm

This guide is brought to you by Scalo Milano Outlet & More

All images courtesy Scalo Milano Outlet & More Press

For more info: scalomilano.it/en

Article by Celia Abernethy, MilanoStyle.com