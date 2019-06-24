Guide to Selecting a Puffer Jacket for Women

Puffer jackets are among the best winter trends ever, because they keep you warm in style – without the need to use a lot of layers. That does not make them the easiest fashion item to work with, because they run the risk of overwhelming you if you are not careful. The good news is that you can find them in many stores, both offline and offline, such as websites that sell winter coats and styles of the women’s puffa coat. If you want to avoid looking like the Michelin Man and step out wearing your puffer jacket in style, then follow our useful tips below.
Selecting the right jacket for your body
Like with all other clothes you wear, you need to take your body type into consideration when selecting a puffer jacket, and this will reduce the chances of picking the wrong one.
For instance, if you have a rectangular or pear body shape, you will need to pick something that enhances your bust since you are likely slimmer at the top. If you are curvy or have an apple body shape, the top part of your body is heavier – so balance it out with a jacket of a longer length. If you have an hourglass body type, then a puffer vest is best – you just need to layer it with a sweater.
What color do you want?
You might be buying a puffer jacket for the first time, and are not sure how it will look on your body, or you might be a fan of a minimalist look. In this case, you can opt for a dark color, such as charcoal, navy or black as they can go with everything. Tan and brown are versatile colors as well.
If you want to draw attention to your look though, you can go for brighter colors such as white, red or yellow. These are always eye-catching. On That note, it is important to:
Avoid sheen
Puffer jackets come in all shapes and colors, and you might feel lost when you are trying to decide the best one for you. However, for many people, color is the first consideration to make – some people prefer simpler colors in monochrome or darker tones, while others opt for brighter colors in their closet.
Regardless of the color choice you make, there is one aspect you must always avoid: a sheen finish. Chances are, you have likely seen puffer jackets with a shiny finish before, making them look as if they have a wax painting on top. That never does anything for your look, even if you have a slimmer upper torso – it only serves to attract attention to your upper body, and you want to avoid that at all costs.
You want to remain stylish while wearing the jacket, so select colors that have a stylish matte finish. If you insist on having the shiny sheen in your wardrobe, then make sure the color is neutral and subtle. Otherwise, you can use other accessories to spice up the look, for instance wearing a beautifully embroidered scarf or a winter hat.
Avoid those with small, filled puffs
It is very easy to look like the Michelin Man when you wear a puffer jacket, and it is all because of those puffs – especially when they are really small. While we have no problems with the warmth these jackets have and the levels of coziness they offer, they are not exactly the most slimming item you have in your wardrobe.
However, there is some good news – you can have some nice options to choose from. If you are a fan of the rectangular patches they have, then you can go for jackets with a hi-tech, compressed filling. Jackets with square quilting are also more flattering for various body types, compared to the rectangular puffs in most jackets.
In addition, you can also consider trying the crisscross quilt coat type, as their tailoring is in a way that reduces any extra bulk – a tip that can be helpful in case you have a larger upper torso. Since you have a number of options available, you really have little excuse to wear a puffy coat that does nothing for your look.
Take extra care of layers
While this may sound like the most obvious thing in the world, many people seem to forget it: any chunky addition to your layering will make your jacket look even bulkier, even if it is already chunky. For example, if you are wearing a normal-size coat that has a slim fit, adding any layers underneath it ends with the result of having a very chunky look – such as like a chunky cardigan, an undershirt and a button-down shirt.
The same rule applies to wearing puffy jackets or winter coats, but puffy jackets are even more risky because the puffs alone make you look large. That means that if you are planning on layering, you need to make sure you choose them wisely. While warmth is obviously the priority, the jacket itself will give plenty of that; so layer it with a crew neck or light cardigan – and that will reduce the overall bulk.
Balance out the look
The puffer jacket is already making your upper torso look larger than it usually does, so you will need to balance it out with slim-fit pieces in your lower torso. An example would be wearing a pair of skinny jeans with the jacket, and finishing it off with a pair of nice pumps, or wearing the jacket with a fitted dress, knee-high boots and tights.
Another useful trick to use is adding texture to your look, which makes it look interesting and pulls the eyes away from the jacket itself. For instance, use of leather, knits and faux fur, like a hoodie made from faux fur.
Final thoughts
Wearing a women’s puffer jacket is not the easiest style choice to pull off, because of the bulky look puffer jackets generally have. However, with these tips, you will find it easier to pull off in any style you want.
Article and photos provided in collaboration with P. Shrutika