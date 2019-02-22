Ba’ Ghetto Kosher Food in Milan

You can smell the homemade delicacies as soon as you walk in the door. You’ll be greeted with a smile by a member of this traditional, kosher, family run restaurant. The tables are beautifully set with crisp white linens and ornamental flowers. The menu is rich with both traditional kosher dishes and Israeli wines as well as classic Italian dishes all made with kosher meats and preparation. They also have kosher wines as well.

If you are nostalgic for or haven’t ever tried Israeli food, this is the place to go to taste the flavors of the middle east. A genuine kosher restaurant in Milan. You can get a sampler of appetizers ; Hummus, Babaganush, Tabule, Falafel, and Lahmajain and for our main dish we tried Shish Kebab and Shwarma. Everything was absolutely gorgeous! The flavors and richness and diversity of the ingredients all combined together to make a delicious meal. It’s a great restaurant for both family outings and birthdays. In the evenings, it could be nice as well as a romantic dinner for two (you can ask for a nice romantic table). If you don’t want a full meal, you can also go for a few appetizers and wine.

Ba’Ghetto

Via Sardegna, 45,

20146 Milan,

Tel. 02 4694643

Photos by C. Abernethy for milanostyle.com / Flikr

