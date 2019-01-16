Apple Store Milan, Italy

Apple Store
Piazza Liberty, Milan

Entering the store is much like walking into a cold-war bunker. Slabs of grey stone lead you underground, down two floors beneath Piazza Liberty.

Apple Store, Milan computers and accessories

The store is an open space plan with Apple’s signature display tables. A splash of vegetation, natural wood furnishings, and a comfy lounge area give the cold space a touch of warmth.

The zen-essential retail space for Apple was designed by architect Stefan Behling of Norman Foster design studio. All Apple products and accessories are available. Technical assistance is also available.

