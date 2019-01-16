Apple Store Milan, Italy

Apple Store

Piazza Liberty, Milan

Entering the store is much like walking into a cold-war bunker. Slabs of grey stone lead you underground, down two floors beneath Piazza Liberty.

The store is an open space plan with Apple’s signature display tables. A splash of vegetation, natural wood furnishings, and a comfy lounge area give the cold space a touch of warmth.

The zen-essential retail space for Apple was designed by architect Stefan Behling of Norman Foster design studio. All Apple products and accessories are available. Technical assistance is also available.

