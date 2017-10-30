Special Evening Hours for Da Vinci’s Last Supper

Milan – From Sunday, October 15, 2017, For eight weeks, there will be special evening hour visits for viewing of Leonardo da Vinci’s Last Supper.

Book tickets for The Last Supper

Evening Openings:

October 15, October 22, October 29,

November 5 (free admission), November 12, November 19, November 26,

December 3 (free admission) open until 22:00 (10 PM) (last entry at 21.45) , rather than until 19:00 (7 PM).

Some tickets are available for pre-order at the booking call center tel. 02-92800360

Other tickets will be sold at the museum’s ticket office, starting at 14:00 (2 PM) for the same day.

The evenings hours are made possible by the support of JTI Italia and the collaboration with Best Union Company S.p.A. The Lombardy Provincial Penitentiary has also sponsored three weekday evening visits for inmates who otherwise would not have this extraordinary opportunity.

Location:

Church of Maria delle Grazie

Piazza Santa Maria delle Grazie 2

Milan, Italy

