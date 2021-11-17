MSV - MilanoStyleVintage

Yellow Faceted Heart Crystal Drop Dangle Earrings Antique Brass Shabby Chic Jewelry by MilanoStyleVintage


Art deco, Bohemian chic belle époque chandelier earrings

These earrings are original and romantic, perfect for the shabby chic bridesmaid or for giving the finishing touch to your belle époque bohemian style.

THE DESIGN | I combined a unique, yellow, heart shaped Czech crystal dangle drop with a brass filigree pendant charms and a clear crystal finishing bead. They are light weight and will go with anything you wear.

INSPIRATION | La Belle Époque was a period in European history that is conventionally dated as pre WWI 1871-1914. It was a period characterized by optimism, peace and a time when arts and creativity flourished. Art and decor of that period was often characterized by intricate floral designs influenced by a Renaissance revival leading into the Art Nouveau period.

THE BEADS | I find beads at specialty shops, antique markets and estate sales wherever I travel.

THE CLOSURE | Closures are brass lever-back closures. Lever back closures are more secure; your earrings won’t come out while dancing, doing yoga or other activities nor will they unhook when taking a scarf off.

Great gift for a Downton Abbey fan 🙂

These chandelier earrings give just the right amount of sparkle and twinkle.

THIS LISTING IS FOR 1 PAIR OF FINISHED EARRINGS.

Gift idea
Birthday gift
Valentine’s day gift
Mother’s day gift
Christmas gift

Shop now on MilanoStyleVintage.etsy.com

About Author /

MilanoStyle.com is for the style savvy traveler who loves all things Italian! Share your message with our audience and subscribers. Contact us for more information.

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You Might Also Like

Pink Rose Earring w/ Shabby Chic Flower and Crystal Dangle by MilanoStyleVintage
Smooth Unikite Bead and Copper Chain Necklace by MilanoStyleVintage
Antique Bronze and Faceted Crystal Drop Gemstone Dangle Earrings Shabby Chic Boho Bride Jewelry by MilanoStyleVintage

Start typing and press Enter to search

%d bloggers like this: