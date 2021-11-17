Yellow Faceted Heart Crystal Drop Dangle Earrings Antique Brass Shabby Chic Jewelry by MilanoStyleVintage

Art deco, Bohemian chic belle époque chandelier earrings

These earrings are original and romantic, perfect for the shabby chic bridesmaid or for giving the finishing touch to your belle époque bohemian style.

THE DESIGN | I combined a unique, yellow, heart shaped Czech crystal dangle drop with a brass filigree pendant charms and a clear crystal finishing bead. They are light weight and will go with anything you wear.

INSPIRATION | La Belle Époque was a period in European history that is conventionally dated as pre WWI 1871-1914. It was a period characterized by optimism, peace and a time when arts and creativity flourished. Art and decor of that period was often characterized by intricate floral designs influenced by a Renaissance revival leading into the Art Nouveau period.

THE BEADS | I find beads at specialty shops, antique markets and estate sales wherever I travel.

THE CLOSURE | Closures are brass lever-back closures. Lever back closures are more secure; your earrings won’t come out while dancing, doing yoga or other activities nor will they unhook when taking a scarf off.

Great gift for a Downton Abbey fan 🙂

These chandelier earrings give just the right amount of sparkle and twinkle.

