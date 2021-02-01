Women’s Fashion Week Milan – Moda Donna Milano

Twice a year Milan hosts the best fashion designer shows
MILANO FASHION WEEK CALENDAR 2021 DATES
Milan Fashion Week 2021 will begin on
NEXT EDITIONS
Fall/Winter 2021/22
23th February – 1st March 2021
Spring/Summer 2022
21st-27th of September 2021
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, there will be no in-person attendance for the 2021 shows
Fashion Hotels
FASHION SHOW CALENDAR
Dates and locations of the Milan fashion week shows and events: www.cameramoda.it
-
Women’s Fashion Week Milan
-
Men’s Fashion Week Milan
-
Children’s Fashion Showroom Week Milan
Past show seasons Photo Galleries:
CAMERA DI MODA
https://www.cameramoda.it/en/archivi/photo/
https://www.cameramoda.it/en/archivi/photo/