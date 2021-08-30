Italy Travel News Travel

Venice Regatta Sunday Sept 5, 2021


regatastoricavenezia.it

Fascinating and exhilarating are words that come to mind when trying to describe the Venezia Regata, but words cannot come close to describing the energy in the air on race day.

Traditional boats such as Pupparin, Mascareta and the Caorlina participate in the events, but the most popular race is the Gondola race.

The first historic…

Celia

