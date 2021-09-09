Top Trending Shoes and Bags of 2021

Looking for sold-out or rare luxury items? Limelight Nova, Luxury Fashion Concierge can find it for you!

Aelita Salamatsina, co-founder of Limelight Nova, Luxury Fashion Concierge specializing in high fashion and global sourcing of rare designer items and luxury goods, shares her top picks of 2021. MilanoStyle.com has partnered with Limelight Nova as a global sourcing partner for luxury items from Milan.

Summer 2021 has finally offered everyone the opportunity to wear pretty things not just around the home but out again!

I’m pleased to present this year’s bag and shoe trends that might inspire you to refresh your favorite outfits and shine at any party. From comfortable and bulky Chanel «Dad» sandals to structured and elegant Prada Cleo bag, there’s something here for everyone.

Let’s start with bags as it’s been so amazing wearing them again.

1.Bottega Veneta Jodie

The bag merges famous Bottega Veneta’s intrecciato woven leather with minimal yet elevated shape, so it looks in line with modern trends and timeless as well. TheJodie in green especially popular as pieces were flying out of stores as quickly as they came in.

2.Prada Crystal Bag

It’s hard to pick just one Prada bag, as this season there have been so many hot ones. However, the Prada Crystal bag is undoubtedly one of the most wanted. The shine of this metallic purse creates a disco feel and makes any outfit sparkle.

3.Prada Cleo

This shiny brushed-leather bag is a minimalist piece you will keep forever, not only because of its classic design, but also because it fits so comfortably under the arm and is so easy to wear. The Prada Cleo has been showcased by every influencer in the fashion world and has quickly become an Instagram phenomenon.

4.Prada Raffia Tote

In our new found age of practicality, effortless silhouettes and cozy fabrics are trending like never before. That’s why the Prada Raffia Tote is so perfect. This raffia woven bag was the most wanted accessory this summer and continues to create demand as it’s super lightweight and goes beyond beach style, rocking casual urban looks too.

5. Hermès Mini Kelly

This handbag, especially in mini size, continues to be the most desirable item in the wardrobe of every fashionista. It’s a stylish, cool, and smart investment as prices on this item are growing fast. It is often worn open as a crossbody.

These were our top and the most wanted bags, so let’s move on to shoes now

1. Chanel «Dad» Sandals

Chanel «Dad » sandals were especially popular this season, and almost every fashionista has been hunting for them. Demonstrating the perfect balance of comfort and chic, they have become an indispensable wardrobe item. Like our favourite trainers, Chanel «Dad » sandals go with any outfit, be it a dress or a sportswear.

2. Hermès Shearling Chypre

Hermès lovers are very fond of Oran leather sandals, but the brand surprised the leading fashionistas by introducing a more “chunky” version with fur. The new model has been especially popular among fashion bloggers who created a stir on social networks.

3. Yeezy Slides

Rubber in general is a very strong trend this summer, associated more and more with comfort and style. Thus, the rubber flip flops of the American rapper Kanye West, created in collaboration with Adidas, won the hearts of not only fans, but also fashion bloggers.

4. Amina Muaddi PVC Begum

Today, Amina Muaddi shoes are among the most sought-after designer shoes that are very common on Instagram. A curly heel, an original brooch and silicone in the brightest colours became the iconic features of the shoes from this young designer.

5. Mach & Mach

These stunningly cheeky, bold and playful shoes are perfect for parties and unspoken statements! It’s no wonder they are loved so much by stars and fashion influencers, including Katy Perry, Lena Perminova, and Kylie Jenner.

Being a founder of a luxury fashion concierge, Limelight Nova, I’m especially excited that everyone can shine outside with beautiful pieces again, follow fashion trends and share their inspirations on outfits!

Many of the items I talked about will smoothly move into the next season and will delight their owners for quite a long time.

About the author:

Aelita Salamatsina is the co-founder of Limelight Nova, one of the first Luxury Fashion Concierge companies in Europe, specializing in luxury fashion and global sourcing of rare designer items and luxury goods. Limelight Nova provides services to some of the most prominent international celebrities and VIP clients.

Since its foundation in 2008, the company has built a reputation for sourcing exceptionally rare luxury items for clients with impeccable taste. With offices in London and Monaco, Limelight Nova has built a reliable, worldwide supplier network providing their clients quality acquisition services for the most desired products.

MilanoStyle.com has partnered with Limelight Nova as a global sourcing partner for luxury items from Milan.

Are you looking for hard to find luxury items? Contact info@limelightnova.com

Featured image: Zina Charkoplia is carrying the tan raffia version of the Prada tote.

(Photo via @zinafashionvibe)

Like this: Like Loading...