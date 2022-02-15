Tiffany Brown’s FW22 Collection Celebrated Melanin and a Hue of Chocolate Looks at NYFW

Designer Tiffany Brown presented her Fall/Winter ‘22 collection at an intimate runway show at Slate NYC in Chelsea on Saturday morning for Day 2 of New York Fashion Week.

The show streamed live on NYFW.com while an in-person audience of guests witnessed the classic, evening wear designs cascade down the runway.



Tiffany Brown

The womenswear ranged from luxurious, draped and pleated evening wear dresses to tailored power-suits and vegan-leather pants. Men’s looks included flowing pea coats, a sleeveless, buttoned poncho, and fine attention to tailoring from head-to-toe. The show represented a diverse slate of models who walked the runway before a full house of industry guests.

The collection, simply named ‘Brown,’ consisted of melanin-inspired pieces. Brown, like the earth, is a color often associated with resilience, dependability, security, and safety. The Atlanta-native, who’s known to many as Dr. Tiffany Brown is a Black Ph.D. – a notorious fashionista with her own boutique and namesake brand that is carried at dozens of international stores. Known for its quality structure and design, Tiffany Brown Designs chose to return to NYFW to show her collection, “because New York is the fashion capital of our country and this is the time to shine and celebrate the human spirit,” said Brown. “This is a collection that celebrates women. We are on the cusp of the first black woman being appointed on the Supreme Court and I wanted to celebrate that. We are finally being seen as we have always seen ourselves,” said Brown in reference to her collection.

Showstopping pieces like a strappy, cinched, cut-out dress and a sheer bodysuit turned heads while guests observed the nod to faux fur seen throughout the collection. Other fabrics used throughout the collection included wool, faux leather, satin, and tulle. Incorporation of rich tones continued to further compliment the fusion of luxury and opulence.

Notable guests included recording artist Dante Bowe, Influencer and Comedian Talia Lichtstein, model and actress Jarry Lee as well as editors from Vogue and Business of Fashion.

About Tiffany Brown

The US Design house was founded by Tiffany Brown in 2008 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Originally a small midtown boutique, they have expanded their timeless styles and unique private labeled products to the global market. The clothing made by the company caters to a mix of both men and women fashion apparel and they are reputable for their inclusive sizing. The owner strongly believes that an expensive price tag does not always correspond with an item being elaborate or of higher quality. An exciting benefit of shopping at Tiffany Brown is that customers will find unique merchandise not found anywhere else. Visit the brand online at their website www.tbrownltd.com and follow Tiffany Brown on Instagram @tiffanybrowndesigns to learn more.

