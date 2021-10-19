The Milano Culture Club is a partnership created by Easy Milano and Milano Style, with the collaboration of local tour operators and cultural organizations.

The main goal of the Milano Culture Club is to bring together like-minded, international residents and visitors who are interested in improving their understanding and knowledge of Italian culture.

We also advocate intercultural exchange and inclusiveness as well as a spirit of community.

We organize

Tours

Short excursions and trips

Visits to exhibits and cultural events

Social get-togethers

& more

Easy Milano is the online publication and community serving the English-Speaking expat community of Milan since 1999.

Milano Style is the online publication for style savvy travelers who love all things Italian.

Together, they have created the Milano Culture Club, an inclusive group of residents and visitors interested in enriching their cultural knowledge and experience while in Italy.

Rules & Guidelines

Participants are expected to follow universal social etiquette and protocols. Respect for others is of utmost importance. Hateful, discriminatory, or sexist language or behavior will not be tolerated.

Join now, it’s free! Tickets prices will be published for each event.

We are at the early stages of developing the club so please feel free to send us a note with your input.

