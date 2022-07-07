The Best Shopping in Milan: From High-End Fashion to Local Vintage Markets

ℹ ️This site contains ads, ad links and affiliate links. This is no way affects the quality or integrity of the content. [+]

According to the famous saying, we should “Speak English, kiss French, drive German, and dress Italian.”

The aphorism is correct, at least when it comes to Italian fashion. And at the very heart of Italian fashion in Italy is none other than the city of Milan!

Long known as one of the world’s fashion capitals, it is the place to shop until you drop.

If you are a traveler who loves to combine a love of history, culture, and the ultimate shopping experience, then Milan, Italy is the place for you! Read our guide for the best shopping options for every budget in the fashionable city.

The Quadrilatero d’Oro

Gucci boutique in Milan / Deposit photos

The Quadrilatero d’Oro is the beating heart of Milan’s high-end Italian fashion, formed by four main streets: Via Monte Napoleone, Via Manzoni, Via Sant’Andrea, and Via Senato. The streets are lined with boutiques from all the major fashion houses—Versace, Prada, Gucci, Chanel, and Hugo Boss—among many others.

Via della Spiga is a part of Fashion district of Milan with exclusive boutiques and jewelers /Deposit photos

Galleria Vittorio Emanuele ll

Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II / Deposit photos

Of all the things to do in Milan, Italy, everyone should shop (or window shop!) at the Galleria Vittoria Emanuele ll shopping gallery. It’s Italy’s oldest shopping gallery and one of Milan’s standout monuments—an extravagant four-story shopping mall covered by a stunning vaulted glass ceiling. And it’s filled with high-end shops as well as elegant cafés and restaurants.

La Rinascente

Located across from the majestic Duomo di Milano, this luxurious department store features eight floors of men’s and women’s clothing, shoes, and accessories. The store provides fashionable goods by all of the big players in the fashion scene and features international and Italian brands.

Armani Megastore

If you love the Armani designer label, but not the price, this is the place for you! Close to all the central hotels in Milan, Italy, you can find a wide variety of luxury Armani clothes and accessories at a fraction of the cost in this 8,000-square-foot megastore. There is also a café, florist, bookstore, and chocolate shop on site.

Il Salvagente

If you are looking for a store that highlights the fashion brands of Italy, Milan fashion outlet Il Salvagente is it! The store is a favorite among tourists and locals alike and has been offering discount fashion at affordable prices since 1978.

Matia’s Fashion Outlet

Matia’s Outlet / MilanoStyle

With five different locations in Milan, Matia’s Outlet boutiques have a wide range of garments and designer labels. Each store is well organized by color and style. Armani, Bluemanrien, Moschino, Pinco Pallino and Napapijri are just a few of the brands you will find. One of the outlet stores is entirely dedicated to children’s wear.

Bivio

Bivio is the hottest place for vintage finds and second-hand clothes in the city. With racks upon racks of pre-worn clothing, the stylish clothes are a mix between decades-old treasures and more recent styles. Bivio is a trendy place offering flash sales, happy hours, and a DJ to spin on occasion.

Navigli Shops

Naviglio Canal District of Milan, Italy / Deposit photos

The Navigli district of Milan is a welcome contrast to the high-end shops of the Quadrilatero d’Oro. This quaint, but lively, canal-lined district offers many different vintage shops and smaller boutiques featuring independent designers and lots of bargain shopping.

Fiera di Sinigaglia

The Fiera di Sinigaglia, the longest-running flea market in Milan, takes place every Saturday along the Naviglio Grande Canal. Here you can make some great and affordable finds among the vendors selling clothes, antiques, and other items.

The Best Shopping in Milan, Italy

Shopping aficionados on any budget will make many future shopping trips to Milan, Italy once they have experienced the fashion that is offered in the amazing cosmopolitan city. You won’t want to miss all the fashion capital offers!

Article by Veronica Oni for MilanoStyle.com

