The Best Christmas Markets in Northern Italy

Italy has some of the best Christmas markets with handcrafts, food and gifts. Consider taking a trip to discover a new town and do your Christmas shopping! Take a day trip from Milan or fly into Linate or Malpensa airport and use Milan as your starting point to travel to Christmas markets in northern Italy.

NOTE: Due to Covid-19 regulations some markets have been cancelled for 2021. Check with regional websites and event organizers for updated information.

Piazza Duomo, Milano

A Christmas crafts fair is held in the Milan city center throughout the entire Christmas season around the Duomo cathedral, Piazza Duomo, Milan. The Galleria Vittorio Emmauele is lit up and festive. The Villaggio delle Meraviglie, Village of Wonders a children’s Christmas Village with ice skating, a Santa village and fun park activities at Giardini Indro Montanelli Porta Venezia, Milan.

When & Where: the market and childrens village are usually on until Januarury 6, Porta Venezia, Milan.

Where to stay: Hyatt Centric Milan – An affordable 4 star hotel located near the main Central Station of Milan.

Obei Obei, Milano

The Obei Obei market held in the historical center of Milan in front of the grand entrance of the Sforza Castle offers hand crafts, toys, decorations and the most colorful candy kiosk in Italy.

When & Where: Obei Obei market is usually held over the Saint Ambrosio holiday December 6-8, Piazza Castello, Milan

Where to stay: UNAHOTEL Cusani Milan – Located in the heart of Milan and near the market square, an affordable 4 star hotel located in historical Milan and near public transportation.

Città dei Balocchi, Como

Lake Como lights up with Città dei Balocchi , the City of Toys, transforming the ancient Roman city center into a fantastic nativity town where both children and adults can enjoy the Christmas spirit. Experience the Como Magic Light Festival, Christmas Markets, and the ice-skating rink. Among the highlights of Città dei Balocchi is the arrival of Santa Claus and the return of the Befana, the New Year witch who brings candy and gifts.

When & Where: Usually held over last weekend in November until January 6, Piazza Duomo, Como.

Where to stay: Hotel Metropole Suisse – One of the most elegant hotels in the city of Como. 4 star hotel with with views of Lake Como and the Alps.

Glorenza, South Tyrol

A the foot of the mountains and 80 kilometres (50 mi) northwest of Bolzano the charming medieval village of Glurns (Glorenza) turns into a Christmas village for one weekend during the Feast of the Immaculate Conception, 8 December. Market stalls with handcrafts, local weaves fabrics, food and mulled wine by fire pits is a great way to start the Christmas season. Local musicians play traditional instruments, choirs sing in the town center and award winning nativity scenes are on display at the town hall.

When & Where: weekend of December 8, Glorenza, South Tyrol

Where to stay: Belvenu Boutique Hotel – a charming hotel located in the heart of the town and market.

Piazza Dei Singori and Piazza delle Ebre, Verona

The Verona Christmas Market is among the easiest to explore because of its small size. There are two main piazzas; Piazza delle Ebre and Piazza Dei Singori. Found in the heartbeat of the city the market offers crafts, traditional warm slippers, chocolates pastry, Christmas trees, and mulled wines at kiosks.

When & Where:: Usually held from mid- November to December 26, Piazza delle Ebre and Piazza Dei Singori.

Where to stay: Corte Realdi Suites Piazza Erbe – an elegant hotel overlooking Piazza delle Erbe square, Corte and set in a historic building in the center of Verona.

Campo Santo Stefano, Venice

Best known for Murano glass, jewelry, and ornaments, Campo Santo Stefano also offers a range of local craft, as well as a taste of the local cuisine, served in the Venetian palaces. Sponsored by the Artisan Association, the market features handmade Christmas ornaments and decorations of Murano glass as well as traditional carnival masks, ceramics, jewelry, marbled paper and other Venetian craft specialties.

When & Where: Usually December 6 – December 24, Piazza Campo Santo Stefano, Venice

Where to stay: Foresteria Levi – My personal favorite, a 3 star affordable yet elegant hotel easily accessible and in walking distance of central Venice.

Marché Vert Noël, Aosta

This is among the most picturesque Christmas markets in Northern Italy. Set on the Roman Theatre’s archaeological site, it hosts over 50 chalets offering pastries and sweets from the region and a bountiful of unique gift ideas. Handmade soaps, candles, decorations, antique furniture, and ceramics are also on display. Fashionistas will also love the wool and felt clothing, among other natural fabric clothing.

When & Where: Usually held from last weekend in November until January 6, Roman Theater, Via Porta Pretoria, 1, Aosta.

Luci d’artistic, Turin

This is an outdoor exhibition of contemporary art that is best enjoyed on foot. The Turin streets and piazzas are all covered in striking artwork and light shows throughout the city of Turin. In addition to the art, enjoy the electronic musical performances from the local talent of the the Turin music community.

When & Where: First weekend in November until January 6 (sometimes longer), throughout city center Turin

Piazza Fiera, and Piazza Cesare Battisti, Trento

The Trento Christmas Market is home to two medieval squares known as the Piazza Fiera, and Piazza Cesare Battisti, which boast over wooden 100 chalets. Enjoy the festive atmosphere and sample the wide variety of unique gifts and local craftsmanship. The Trento Christmas Market also showcases the local gastronomy where delicious specialties are served.

When & Where: Usually from last weekend in November until January 6, Piazza Fiera, and Piazza Cesare Battisti, Trento

Il Villaggio Di Natale Flover, Verona

This is the main attraction of the Bussolengo Christmas Village. The indoor attraction covers an expansive 7,000 m² and is best known for the Christmas decorations, a wide variety of hand-crafted merchandise as well as seasonal Italian cuisine. Among the events to think about is the dinner with Santa Claus.

When & Where: First weekend in November until January 6, Via Pastrengo, 14, Bussolengo

