Teach English and Travel Anywhere in the World

Find paid TEFL internships for ESL teachers in Europe, Asia, South America and Africa. Explore and travel anywhere in the world, earn money and experience new cultures first-hand. If you are thinking of moving to Italy and looking for ways to make a living, teaching English is a good way to enter the job market, especially if you don’t speak Italian yet.

ESL teaching (English as a Second Language) has proven to be one of the best ways to travel and experience a new country and culture. It is a great way to supplement or finance a gap year or simply set out on your dream adventure and discover the world. TEFL (Teaching English as a Foreign Language) internships are open to TEFL certified teachers and provide housing and paid employment in many global locations.

Would you like a paid teaching job in Japan, Spain, Italy, France? How about Vietnam, Thailand or South America? The possibilities are endless. Click here to see a list current paid TEFL internships for ESL teachers.

Premier TEFL makes it simple and stress-free for international teachers. No more worrying about how you are going to find a job abroad – it is taken care of for you. Plus, all placements come with everything a new TEFL graduate needs when moving overseas: from housing assistance through training on teaching methodology in different cultures.

You’ll also have access to an experienced instructor who can help answer your questions as they arise; or just chat over coffee while getting oriented in your newfound home town.

Schools around the world require teachers to be certified, trained and qualified. Many schools will provide some training but you will have to get the primary certification on your own. Reputable schools will require that you have an ESL Teaching certification for in-persona nd online courses.

CELTA by Cambridge University and TEFL are the most recognized and internationally respected certifications, meaning that with one of these certifications you can go anywhere in the world and teach.

CELTA stands for Certificate of English Language Teaching for Adults. Courses for CELTA are about 120 hours with classroom practice and assessments. There is also a Young Learner certification called CELTYL but you must complete the adult course first. These certificates can be acquired through specialized centers of Cambridge University. Click here for more information.

TEFL is the certificate of Teaching English as a Foreign Language. Courses for TEFL can be from 120 hours up to 300 hours with training and assessment depending on the level of expertise and type of teaching you would like to do. There are specialized training centers and online courses as well.

A teaching certificate is also required for teachers who want to teach English online.

There are organized TEFL teaching internships all over the globe! The easiest way to find paid internship opportunities is to join Premier TEFL for your paid internship.

Your next epic adventure is waiting for you! Premier TEFL has taken all the hassle and stress out of securing your teaching placement. Using professional expertise, they organize the best internship placements that are available right now for international teachers on an easy to use platform. They also have a well written blog with guides and articles about everything you need to make a living abroad.

Are you already certified and looking for a job in English Teaching?

Click here for the English Teacher job bank?

WHAT IS INCLUDED IN A TEFL INTERNSHIP?

Guaranteed monthly salary

Orientation & bucket list trips

Arrive as part of an intern group

Accredited TEFL training included

Bonuses and flight reimbursements

Semester of supported teaching abroad

Paid TEFL internships and job opportunities for English teachers are listed on the Premier TEFL website.

Some internships are short-term 3-6 weeks such as seasonal camps or some are even 12 months and include all expenses paid. Read agreements and contracts carefully to understand what is an what not is included.

Each listing describes what is expected of you and will give information such as:

location

type of course (adult, children, business, etc.),

number of students

monthly salary (some also include a daily allowance)

accommodation offered

flight, travel, meals and other bonuses offered

duration of the internship

CAN A NON-NATIVE ENGLISH SPEAKER APPLY?

Yes. There are job offers for both native English speakers and fluent English speakers. Each listing describes the necessary requirements.

With paid TEFL internships offered around the world, you can live an unforgettable experience as you plan your new life overseas while exploring something new every day in a different country or culture by getting involved through volunteer work or any number of other ways there may be at hand – after learning everything they need from their intern ship position!

